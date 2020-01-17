Winter wine series begins Jan. 31

TOWN OF LYONS — Grand Geneva Resort & Spa will once again host its popular wine series this winter.

Held on Fridays, Jan. 31, Feb. 28 and March 27, the monthly wine experiences are expertly paired with delicious menus carefully crafted by Executive Chef Nelly Buleje.

The Jan. 31 wine dinner has a “dinner in the dark” theme, intended to elevate the palate, aromatics and satisfaction of guests, with wines from California wine counties.

Menu highlights for Jan. 31 include a Deviled Egg Trio with Maine lobster, caviar and a chili rubbed king crab; a Pork Belly Inihaw with pickled green papaya and steamed bun; and a Braised Ox Cheek with Geechie Boy yellow grits and a smoked salsa verde; among other delicious culinary creations.

Wines include a Roederer Estate Anderson Valley Brut; Chalk Hill Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc; Louis Martini Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon; and more.

Diners and wine enthusiasts will enjoy a four-course dinner paired with five exquisite wines. The cost is $100 per person plus tax and service charge, with a $60 per person option for a non-alcoholic experience.

Doors open at 6 p.m. in Geneva ChopHouse, with a reception followed by dinner starting at 6:30 p.m.