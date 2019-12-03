Dinner, auction & music: Holiday gala concert Dec. 7

WHITEWATER — The UW-Whitewater Music Department’s Holiday Gala Concert is Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St.

The event includes a 6 p.m. dinner at the Kachel Center, a silent auction in the Fern Young Terrace at 7 p.m.

The silent auction items include a Lake Geneva boat tour; a one-hour in-home acoustic performance by The Brothers Quinn Trio; tickets to the Stoughton Opera House; tickets for the Milwaukee Brewers, Madison Mallards and Milwaukee Admirals; in-home wine tasting; a collector series Green Bay Packers football; hand-crafted jewelry; gift certificates for area restaurants and hotel stays; tickets for the Florentine Opera Company, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Stoughton Opera House and Skylight Music Theatre; and wine tastings at various local wineries.

In Young Auditorium, the Whitewater High School Bell Choir will perform at 7 p.m.

The concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Nearly every music department student ensemble will perform throughout the facility, as small ensembles will play prior to the performance, during intermission and immediately after the concert.