Dinner, auction & music: Holiday gala concert Dec. 7

WHITEWATER — The UW-Whitewater Music Department’s Holiday Gala Concert is Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St.
The event includes a 6 p.m. dinner at the Kachel Center, a silent auction in the Fern Young Terrace at 7 p.m.
The silent auction items include a Lake Geneva boat tour; a one-hour in-home acoustic performance by The Brothers Quinn Trio; tickets to the Stoughton Opera House; tickets for the Milwaukee Brewers, Madison Mallards and Milwaukee Admirals; in-home wine tasting; a collector series Green Bay Packers football; hand-crafted jewelry; gift certificates for area restaurants and hotel stays; tickets for the Florentine Opera Company, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Stoughton Opera House and Skylight Music Theatre; and wine tastings at various local wineries.
In Young Auditorium, the Whitewater High School Bell Choir will perform at 7 p.m.
The concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Nearly every music department student ensemble will perform throughout the facility, as small ensembles will play prior to the performance, during intermission and immediately after the concert.
The first half of the concert features performances by the Symphonic Wind Ensemble, the Gospel Choir, Jazz Ensemble I and Vocal Jazz.
During the second half, the Whitewater Symphony Orchestra will perform some solo pieces.
The orchestra will later be joined by choirs for combined pieces.
The finale is a singalong with the audience.
Tickets prices start at $13, for students and those over the age of 65 or younger than 18 who wish to see only the concert.
Prices at the door increase by $2.
Call 262-472-2222 for more information or to purchase tickets.
Tickets and more information can also be obtained online at tickets.uww.edu, or in person at the Greenhill Center of the Arts box office, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.
All proceeds benefit the Music Department student scholarship fund.