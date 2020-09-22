Dinner returns to the rails in East Troy

EAST TROY — The only electric interurban dining car service is North America is back for five nights.
East Troy Electric Railroad’s Dinner Trains will run Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24.
The Oct. 17 Sweetest Day run is already sold out, but tickets remain for the other dates, which each have unique themes.
A limited number of tickets will be sold, to ensure passengers are seated at a safe distance from each other.
New air cleaning measures are also in place.
“We’ve installed new air filters and a pinpoint bipolar ionization system in both of our dining cars,“ said Ryan Jonas, president of the East Troy Railroad Museum. “This combination will reduce the risk for spread of any viruses and provides a clean, fresh and comfortable environment for our unique dining experiences.”
The museum announced the following dates where tickets are still available.
Sept. 26: Family Picnic Train — Popcorn, hot dog, chips and brownies.
Oct. 3: Oktoberfest — German Sauerbraten, Brussels sprouts, bacon and dessert
Oct. 10: Autumn Glow — Tuscan Chicken or whisky-glazed brisket, potatoes and dessert.
Oct. 24: Adult Halloween — Wear your favorite costume and enjoy cider marinated short ribs or a bourbon brown sugar chicken quarter, potatoes and dessert.
Dinner Train tickets must be purchased in advance at www.easttroyrr.org/dining-service.
Harvest Fest
Tickets are also available for trains traveling during Harvest Fest events to the Elegant Farmer store and deli in Mukwonago up to Oct. 25.
Passengers will have time to shop before re-boarding their train to return to East Troy. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time for a specific train.
The East Troy Railroad Museum operates 14-mile round trip train rides from its historic East Troy depot and museum to Indianhead Park in Mukwonago, with a stop at Elegant Farmer.
The museum is celebrating 113 years of riding the rails through Southeast Wisconsin’s Kettle Moraine countryside.
The not-for-profit is operated, maintained and managed by over 130 volunteers dedicated to engaging visitors in the heritage of electric interurban railways and trolley systems through restoration, preservation and operation of historic equipment.
For more information, visit www.easttroyrr.org or call 262-642-3263.
Meet Dorae
Christmas time
Jester
Uh oh!
Holidays collide
The joy is in the details
Carolers
Before & after
Santa
Tools of the trade
Making people smile
Cottonwood bark house
Tree stump elves
Elves in the stump
Special cargo
Christmas mood indicator
Not slowing down
Santa vs. Grinch
Republican & Democrat
Squeezins
Fishing tales
A painter
Artist of the month
Oregon coast
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!