Dinner returns to the rails in East Troy

EAST TROY — The only electric interurban dining car service is North America is back for five nights.

East Troy Electric Railroad’s Dinner Trains will run Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24.

The Oct. 17 Sweetest Day run is already sold out, but tickets remain for the other dates, which each have unique themes.

A limited number of tickets will be sold, to ensure passengers are seated at a safe distance from each other.

New air cleaning measures are also in place.

“We’ve installed new air filters and a pinpoint bipolar ionization system in both of our dining cars,“ said Ryan Jonas, president of the East Troy Railroad Museum. “This combination will reduce the risk for spread of any viruses and provides a clean, fresh and comfortable environment for our unique dining experiences.”

The museum announced the following dates where tickets are still available.

Sept. 26: Family Picnic Train — Popcorn, hot dog, chips and brownies.

Oct. 3: Oktoberfest — German Sauerbraten, Brussels sprouts, bacon and dessert