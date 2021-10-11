Discover Poe on an October evening at Geneva Lake's Black Point

Listen to three dramatic readings of famous works by Edgar Allan Poe at the historic Black Point Estate and Gardens.
“Poe at the Point” will be Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Guests will enjoy a sunset cruise to Black Point, courtesy of Lake Geneva Cruise Line. Once docked at the estate, Ohio-based author Joshua Dubbert — a Poe historian — will read “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “The Mask of the Red Death” and “The Raven” in the parlor.
Poe was a revolutionary author — “the inventor of the detective story,” said Dubbert, “a forerunner in the science fiction field, and the progenitor of the modern psychological horror tale.”
“Poe’s work caused a sensation when it was published throughout the first half of the 19th century, and his stories, poems, nonfiction, and letters continue to tantalize and frighten readers today,” Dubbert said.
Black Point is a 20-room, Queen Anne-style mansion, once considered a “summer cottage” for its original owner, Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp. Sitting on 620 feet of undisturbed Geneva Lake shoreline, Black Point was completed in 1888.
“While Edgar Allan Poe died 39 years before Black Point was constructed, it would have been nearly impossible to be alive during the Victorian era and not be familiar with Poe’s works,” said Black Point Director Dave Desimone. “There is something timeless and universal about his writing and we think our Victorian parlor on a dark and hopefully gloomy October evening is the perfect venue to be reacquainted with the master of macabre.”
A question and answer session with Dubbert will follow the readings. After the program, guests will have an opportunity to explore the first floor of Black Point.
Cruises will depart from the Riviera dock, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Cost is $60 per person.
Tickets for each date are limited to 32 people. Reservations required.
To purchase tickets, visit www.cruiselakegeneva.com. For more information, visit www.blackpointestate.org or call 262-248-1888.