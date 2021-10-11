Discover Poe on an October evening at Geneva Lake's Black Point

Listen to three dramatic readings of famous works by Edgar Allan Poe at the historic Black Point Estate and Gardens.

“Poe at the Point” will be Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Guests will enjoy a sunset cruise to Black Point, courtesy of Lake Geneva Cruise Line. Once docked at the estate, Ohio-based author Joshua Dubbert — a Poe historian — will read “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “The Mask of the Red Death” and “The Raven” in the parlor.

Poe was a revolutionary author — “the inventor of the detective story,” said Dubbert, “a forerunner in the science fiction field, and the progenitor of the modern psychological horror tale.”

“Poe’s work caused a sensation when it was published throughout the first half of the 19th century, and his stories, poems, nonfiction, and letters continue to tantalize and frighten readers today,” Dubbert said.

Black Point is a 20-room, Queen Anne-style mansion, once considered a “summer cottage” for its original owner, Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp. Sitting on 620 feet of undisturbed Geneva Lake shoreline, Black Point was completed in 1888.