Dive into Milwaukee artist's world of zines this month in Whitewater

WHITEWATER — An exhibit by Milwaukee-based artist Diana H. Chu is at Roberta’s Art Gallery.

“NOWHERE/NOW HERE” runs through Thursday, Oct. 28, at the gallery, which is located on the UW-Whitewater campus, on the first floor of the James R. Connor University Center, 190 Hamilton Green Way, Whitewater.

Chu specializes in zine art, which are self-published illustrations, prints or graphics produced in small quantities that often tell a story.

“I came late to this shifting, weird little world of zines and alternative comics, but I love it here,” said Chu.

Her exhibit consists mostly of multiple different zines, many of them presented together as a short story.

The exhibit itself takes an alternative form, with rugs and pillows laid across the floor for guests to sit and read Chu’s artwork. Guests are also encouraged to write and journal while at the gallery. They can even take off their shoes for a more comfortable experience.

Raised in both the United States and China, Chu spent 10 years living in Hong Kong.

“Growing up in Hong Kong from the ages of 8 to 18, I wasn’t exposed to punk scenes or indie publishing during the crest of my teens,” she said.