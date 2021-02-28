Donate to help Whitewater students pursue a music education

WHITEWATER — People can still support the music education program at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater by making donations to help students obtain instruments.

The Be Instrumental campaign began in December, and while the college received numerous donations, the UW-W Music Department is seeing fewer donations than in the past.

“At this point, we are still seeking both monetary donations and instrument donations,” said Mike Dugan, department chair.

The department is looking for trombones, alto saxophones, clarinets, violins, cellos, string bass, oboe, cornet/trumpets, horns, bassoons and percussion practice pads and stands.

A partnership with the White House of Music, the campaign sets guidelines for donors, depending on how they wish to support UW-W music students. All donations are tax-deductible to the extent of the law.

Donate a used instrument: If your instrument needs slight repairs to get it into proper playing condition, the department hopes donors can make those repairs prior to their gift.

If repairs are unable to be made, the instrument would be examined for an appraisal of value. To make a donation, visit www.uww.edu/cac/music/be-instrumental.

