Donate to help Whitewater students pursue a music education

WHITEWATER — People can still support the music education program at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater by making donations to help students obtain instruments.
The Be Instrumental campaign began in December, and while the college received numerous donations, the UW-W Music Department is seeing fewer donations than in the past.
“At this point, we are still seeking both monetary donations and instrument donations,” said Mike Dugan, department chair.
The department is looking for trombones, alto saxophones, clarinets, violins, cellos, string bass, oboe, cornet/trumpets, horns, bassoons and percussion practice pads and stands.
A partnership with the White House of Music, the campaign sets guidelines for donors, depending on how they wish to support UW-W music students. All donations are tax-deductible to the extent of the law.
Donate a used instrument: If your instrument needs slight repairs to get it into proper playing condition, the department hopes donors can make those repairs prior to their gift.
If repairs are unable to be made, the instrument would be examined for an appraisal of value. To make a donation, visit www.uww.edu/cac/music/be-instrumental.
Monetary donations: People can also purchase an instrument, or contribute toward the cost of one for a student.
White House of Music keeps donations segregated, so any dollar amount donated can accumulate to the dollar value needed for a purchase.
In addition, Chris White — president and CEO of White House of Music and 1993 UW-Whitewater alum — will add to this offer a full year of free service for any instrument purchased and donated to the Be Instrumental initiative.
Visit white-house-of-music-inc-uww.square.site for more details.
“Our community is so supportive of the work we do — from attending concerts to their monetary donations and we hope they will take part in this campaign so Whitewater can continue its long tradition of being one of the best universities for Music Education” said Dugan.
Email uwwmusic@uww.edu for more information.
'High School Musical' in the COVID age
The Big Foot High School Drama Club is the process of rehearsing a production of "High School Musical" while practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings and adhering to other precautions to protect against the coronavirus.
The show, which will be performed to limited audiences the weekend of Feb. 26, will incorporate social distancing and mask wearing into the dialogue and actions of the production where necessary, giving a unique perspective into high school life in the age of COVID-19.
Big Foot High School Drama Club director Liza Chapin, right, guiding students through a dance routine as they rehearse for a production of "Hi…
Big Foot High School Drama Club members rehearsing their production of "high School Musical" which will be performed for limited audiences the…
A grid of tape has been arranged on the Big Foot High School stage to so crew members of the school's "High School Musical" production can soc…
Big Foot Drama Club cast members stand socially-distanced on the school stage while they rehearse their production of "High School Musical".
Big Foot’s “High School Musical” crew members rehearse dance steps while wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing.
Cast members of the Big Foot High School Drama Club take five during rehearsals for their production of "High School Musical".
Big Foot High School Drama Club director Liza Chapin gives directions to students on stage during a Feb. 4 rehearsal of the club’s take on “Hi…