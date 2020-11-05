Donate winter clothes during Big Bundle Up

To date, Big Bundle Up has collected over 185,000 winter clothing items. From last year's effort: John Hughes (left) and Susan Hughes (right) both of the Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank, with VISIT Lake Geneva President Stephanie Klett (center).
File photo, Regional News
DELAVAN — People can give new or gently used coats, sweaters and other winter clothes to the Walworth County Visitors Bureau.
It is part of the Big Bundle Up campaign, a Wisconsin Department of Tourism collection program that runs until Jan. 5, 2021.
Now in its tenth year, Big Bundle Up has collected over 185,000 warm winter clothing items to date.
Hats, mittens and other warm clothes will also be accepted.
Items can be dropped off Mondays through Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
A box is located at the Walworth County Travel Information Center, 2375 E. Geneva St., Delavan. The center is at the Lake Lawn Resort airport.
All donated items will go to the Clothing Outreach Center in Elkhorn.
For more information, contact Kathleen Seeberg, executive director of the bureau, at 262-728-6000.
Great day for a boat ride
The Lake Lawn Queen is a new boat docked at Lake Lawn Resort.
Steve Targo, Regional News
The Queen
The Lake Lawn Queen is a new way for visitors at Lake Lawn Resort to get onto Delavan Lake.
File photo, Regional News
Cloud view
The sky truly is the limit on the top deck of the Lake Lawn Queen.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Safety conscious
Being safety conscious on the top deck of the Lake Lawn Queen are (left) Kevin Paluch and Jennifer Bartelme, of Lake Lawn Resort.
Steve Targo photos, Regional News
Always ready
The 76-foot-long Lake Lawn Queen is available to rent for anything from meetings and weddings to brunches and tours — with plenty of space on board for guests to keep a safe distance from each other.
Steve Targo, Regional News
The cabin
The interior cabin of the Lake Lawn Queen.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Attention!
Jennifer Bartelme rings the bell on the pilot house of the Lake Lawn Queen.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Behind the wheel
Inside the pilot house, located on the top deck of the Queen.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Delavan Lake
Smooth ride
Lake Lawn Queen a hit on Delavan Lake.
Page 14
Steve Targo, Regional News
Dragon boat
A Lake Lawn tour boat made to look like a dragon.
Contributed, Regional News
More history
Another vintage photo of a Lake Lawn tour boat on Delavan Lake.
Contributed, Regional News
Steam powered
Lake Lawn Resort used to be called Lake Lawn Hotel — and steam-powered boats once ran on Delavan Lake.
Contributed, Regional News
A party
A scene from last year's maiden voyage of the Lake Lawn Queen.
File photo, Regional News
Sunset on Delavan Lake
Also from last year's maiden voyage of the Lake Lawn Queen, the sun setting over Delavan Lake.
File photo, Regional News
Watching the wake
Overlooking Delavan Lake from the Lake Lawn Queen.
File photo, Regional News
