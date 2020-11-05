Donate winter clothes during Big Bundle Up

DELAVAN — People can give new or gently used coats, sweaters and other winter clothes to the Walworth County Visitors Bureau.

It is part of the Big Bundle Up campaign, a Wisconsin Department of Tourism collection program that runs until Jan. 5, 2021.

Now in its tenth year, Big Bundle Up has collected over 185,000 warm winter clothing items to date.

Hats, mittens and other warm clothes will also be accepted.

Items can be dropped off Mondays through Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A box is located at the Walworth County Travel Information Center, 2375 E. Geneva St., Delavan. The center is at the Lake Lawn Resort airport.

All donated items will go to the Clothing Outreach Center in Elkhorn.

For more information, contact Kathleen Seeberg, executive director of the bureau, at 262-728-6000.