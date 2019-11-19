Donate winter clothes, get a BOGO card

DELAVAN — Drop off new or gently used winter clothing at the Walworth County Visitors Bureau, get a free BOGO card.

For every five acceptable coats, sweaters, hats, mittens or other warm clothing items donated to the bureau, the donor can receive a free BOGO card which features 47 offers from area attractions, restaurants, shops and more.

Normally, the card costs $10.

The bureau is participating in the Big Bundle Up campaign by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, which runs through Nov. 25.

Winter clothing can be dropped off at the Walworth County Travel Information Center, 2375 E. Geenva St., Delavan.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

All items donated at the center location will be given to the Clothing Outreach Center in Elkhorn, where they will be distributed to local families in need.

The bureau is a non-profit, 501©(6) organization and the official destination marketing organization for Walworth County.

Its purpose is to market Walworth County as the destination of choice for group and leisure travel, thereby increasing the economic impact of tourism.

The center is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.