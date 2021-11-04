Down on the farm: A look at Bloomfield's best Cajun restaurant

From the road, The Southern Stop looks like a typical small farm, with barns and other buildings behind a thicket of trees and brush.
Were it not for the sign by Highway U, one could easily pass by the new Cajun restaurant everyone’s been talking about. After all, it’s inside a former milking barn.
While the structure has retained its traditional barn-like exterior, inside is something else entirely.
“It’s a complete surprise for most every new customer,” said The Southern Stop co-owner Ken Lewakowski. “When they walk in, they’re just amazed at what the inside of the barn looks like.”
Located at N1083 County Highway U, in Bloomfield, the place looks like a farm because that’s what it was for many years.
Lewakowski said the Johnsons farmed the 580-acre property for many years. Now, Lewakowski and his wife, Deedee Cave, rent the property from owner Dave Laurine. The hunt club, boat storage facility and bar/restaurant/event space is on 250 acres of the property.
The barn with the bar/restaurant/event space is almost 10,000 square feet. Inside, guests sit at the bar and the dining tables, flanked by wood-paneled walls.
From the high ceilings to the footprint of the barn, one thing The Southern Stop does not lack is space.
A stage area for live music resides unobtrusively next to the dining tables.
Separated by a wall, the special event area offers peace and quiet from the front area, with more tables and another bar.
Beyond the special event area is the kitchen, which Lewakowski and Cave added space to accommodate the restaurant side of their operation.
People love the look of the place, both inside and out.
“I grew up on a milking farm, so it just reminds me of home that way,” Lewakowski said. “But having all the buildings look like a farm, I like that unique look and then, when you come in, you would never imagine a barn looking like this on the inside.”
The idea, he said, is that customers are entering their home, not a commercial building. “The experience when you come here is we want it to be as if you’re part of our family.”
Katrina to Colorado to Bloomfield
Lewakowski and Cave spent time in New Orleans and Colorado before coming to Bloomfield.
While Lewakowski told their story, Cave cooked for customers in the kitchen. She moved fast, seemingly showing Zen like patience as she handled numerous tasks at once.
The two have been a couple for 25 years. They were in New Orleans, where Cave was born and raised, until Hurricane Katrina “kicked us out,” said Lewakowski.
They relocated to Colorado, where they opened up a bar and restaurant.
“It was our first experience with Cajun food outside of Louisiana, and it went really well,” he said.
Cave and Lewakowski started The Southern Stop in July 2017, in a space that was previously used for the hunt club and a restaurant. In their first year, Lewakowski and Cave only had the bar open while they did some remodeling.
The biggest change they made was with the kitchen.
“The kitchen in back was a 12-by-12 kitchen,” said Lewakowski. “Now, it’s 50-by-30, so it’s a huge expansion of that.”
In a structure originally intended to be a garage, they converted it into a smokehouse. “We do a ton of our wings and other smoked meats that we do there.”
By summer, Lewakowski hopes to open a new party/banquet center in a former pig barn on the property.
“We completely converted that into an open space with no poles, no nothing — just concrete floors,” he said.
Southern hospitality
Meanwhile, the restaurant side of The Southern Stop keeps Cave and Lewakowski busy.
It also draws rave reviews from customers.
“We have people from Chicago to Milwaukee come here because of the unique type of food,” Lewakowski said.
There is no paper menu for The Southern Stop. Instead, it exists on a blackboard inside the restaurant.
“The reason for that is we get everything fresh almost daily,” he said. “So when we make catfish on Friday, when we get it in first thing in the morning, it’s soaked in buttermilk and everything that’s done to be prepared. When we sell out, it’s gone.”
A common misconception is that Cajun food is spicy. At The Southern Stop, they make their own sauces, spices and recipes so that the food is not extremely hot, but flavorful.
Lewakowski believes their smoked wings are the most popular. In fact, they created an award-winning “sweet heat” barbecue sauce which is used on the wings.
The South is not about spicy food. It’s about hospitality. Staff live by a “5 foot rule,” said Lewakowski. They talk to everyone within 5 feet of them.
“We get involved with a lot of our customers,” he said. “I think, for me, the enjoyment is so much about seeing the smiling faces, hearing the compliments.”
For more about The Southern Stop,
visit their Facebook page or go to