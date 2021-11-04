Down on the farm: A look at Bloomfield's best Cajun restaurant

A stage area for live music resides unobtrusively next to the dining tables.

Separated by a wall, the special event area offers peace and quiet from the front area, with more tables and another bar.

Beyond the special event area is the kitchen, which Lewakowski and Cave added space to accommodate the restaurant side of their operation.

People love the look of the place, both inside and out.

“I grew up on a milking farm, so it just reminds me of home that way,” Lewakowski said. “But having all the buildings look like a farm, I like that unique look and then, when you come in, you would never imagine a barn looking like this on the inside.”

The idea, he said, is that customers are entering their home, not a commercial building. “The experience when you come here is we want it to be as if you’re part of our family.”

Katrina to Colorado to Bloomfield

Lewakowski and Cave spent time in New Orleans and Colorado before coming to Bloomfield.

While Lewakowski told their story, Cave cooked for customers in the kitchen. She moved fast, seemingly showing Zen like patience as she handled numerous tasks at once.