Drink & win on the Walworth County Beer and Wine Trail

• Low Daily, Burlington.

• Northleaf Winery, Milton.

• Pieper Porch Winery, Waukesha.

• Second Salem Brewing Company, Whitewater.

• Staller Estate Winery, Delavan.

• Studio Winery, Lake Geneva.

• The Hive Taproom, East Troy.

• The Runaway Micropub & Nanobrewery, Burlington,

• Topsy Turvy Brewery, Lake Geneva.

Upon visiting participating locations throughout the trail, passholders will accumulate points and unlock different tiers of prizes. At their first check-in location, passholders will receive a weatherproof sticker. Check in at seven locations, passholders will receive a branded pint glass. Those who check in at 13 locations will win a pair of Beer and Wine Trail Socks.

“Travelers are seeking out breweries and wineries when making travel decisions,” said Tim Malenock, executive director of the Walworth County Visitors Bureau. “We are thrilled to work with our local breweries and wineries to market the Beer and Wine Trail and to spearhead a collaboration that will set us apart as a unique craft beer and wine destination.”