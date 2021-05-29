 Skip to main content
Drink & win on the Walworth County Beer and Wine Trail

Drink & win on the Walworth County Beer and Wine Trail

Beer

The Walworth County Beer and Wine Trail puts the thriving local craft beverage scene in the spotlight. 

 Contributed, Regional News

Check in, drink up, win prizes.

It’s all about the brews this summer in Walworth County, where people can discover the thriving local craft beverage scene and unlock exclusive deals and discounts at participating Beer and Wine Trail locations.

The scene gets the spotlight through the Walworth County Beer and Wine Trail, which uses state of the art interactive mobile passport technology that visitors can access on smart devices.

The Beer and Wine Trail Mobile Passport is a free digital resource to follow and complete the trail.

Beer and Wine Trail Passes are delivered instantly via text message and email, with no app to download, offering a one-touch resource for discounts and information. Visit explore.visitwalworthcounty.com to sign up.

Visitors simply present the offers on their phone to obtain the code and redeem the discounts.

Beer and Wine Trail participants include:

• AEppelTreow Winery, Burlington.

• Apple Barn Orchard & Winery, Elkhorn.

• Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, Elkhorn.

• East Troy Brewery, East Troy.

• G5 Brewing Company, Beloit.

• Low Daily, Burlington.

• Northleaf Winery, Milton.

• Pieper Porch Winery, Waukesha.

• Second Salem Brewing Company, Whitewater.

• Staller Estate Winery, Delavan.

• Studio Winery, Lake Geneva.

• The Hive Taproom, East Troy.

• The Runaway Micropub & Nanobrewery, Burlington,

• Topsy Turvy Brewery, Lake Geneva.

Upon visiting participating locations throughout the trail, passholders will accumulate points and unlock different tiers of prizes. At their first check-in location, passholders will receive a weatherproof sticker. Check in at seven locations, passholders will receive a branded pint glass. Those who check in at 13 locations will win a pair of Beer and Wine Trail Socks.

“Travelers are seeking out breweries and wineries when making travel decisions,” said Tim Malenock, executive director of the Walworth County Visitors Bureau. “We are thrilled to work with our local breweries and wineries to market the Beer and Wine Trail and to spearhead a collaboration that will set us apart as a unique craft beer and wine destination.”

Walworth County has embraced its agricultural and industrial heritage and offers a refreshing change from the more commercialized and less personal tasting experiences of larger cities. Partners within the Trail are located on historic family farms, old banks, redesigned churches, and recording studios. Walworth County’s breweries and wineries are family-owned and operated and the people behind the beverages themselves are part of the charm.

To access the free pass and discounts, visit explore.visitwalworthcounty.com. Check out the Passport Tutorial on the Walworth County Visitors Bureau YouTube Channel.

Please drink responsibly. Uber and Lyft services are available throughout the county to ensure a safe experience for all.

