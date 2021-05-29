Drink & win on the Walworth County Beer and Wine Trail

Check in, drink up, win prizes.
It’s all about the brews this summer in Walworth County, where people can discover the thriving local craft beverage scene and unlock exclusive deals and discounts at participating Beer and Wine Trail locations.
The scene gets the spotlight through the Walworth County Beer and Wine Trail, which uses state of the art interactive mobile passport technology that visitors can access on smart devices.
The Beer and Wine Trail Mobile Passport is a free digital resource to follow and complete the trail.
Beer and Wine Trail Passes are delivered instantly via text message and email, with no app to download, offering a one-touch resource for discounts and information. Visit explore.visitwalworthcounty.com to sign up.
Visitors simply present the offers on their phone to obtain the code and redeem the discounts.
Beer and Wine Trail participants include:
• AEppelTreow Winery, Burlington.
• Apple Barn Orchard & Winery, Elkhorn.
• Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, Elkhorn.
• East Troy Brewery, East Troy.
• G5 Brewing Company, Beloit.
• Low Daily, Burlington.
• Northleaf Winery, Milton.
• Pieper Porch Winery, Waukesha.
• Second Salem Brewing Company, Whitewater.
• Staller Estate Winery, Delavan.
• Studio Winery, Lake Geneva.
• The Hive Taproom, East Troy.
• The Runaway Micropub & Nanobrewery, Burlington,
• Topsy Turvy Brewery, Lake Geneva.
Upon visiting participating locations throughout the trail, passholders will accumulate points and unlock different tiers of prizes. At their first check-in location, passholders will receive a weatherproof sticker. Check in at seven locations, passholders will receive a branded pint glass. Those who check in at 13 locations will win a pair of Beer and Wine Trail Socks.
“Travelers are seeking out breweries and wineries when making travel decisions,” said Tim Malenock, executive director of the Walworth County Visitors Bureau. “We are thrilled to work with our local breweries and wineries to market the Beer and Wine Trail and to spearhead a collaboration that will set us apart as a unique craft beer and wine destination.”
Walworth County has embraced its agricultural and industrial heritage and offers a refreshing change from the more commercialized and less personal tasting experiences of larger cities. Partners within the Trail are located on historic family farms, old banks, redesigned churches, and recording studios. Walworth County’s breweries and wineries are family-owned and operated and the people behind the beverages themselves are part of the charm.
To access the free pass and discounts, visit explore.visitwalworthcounty.com. Check out the Passport Tutorial on the Walworth County Visitors Bureau YouTube Channel.
Please drink responsibly. Uber and Lyft services are available throughout the county to ensure a safe experience for all.
13-plus area events going on this Memorial Day weekend around Walworth County
Burlington Jamboree
The Burlington Jamboree is May 28 to 31, at 680 Maryland Ave., Burlington.
Event features rides, carnival games, music — and, of course, the beer tent.
Presented by the Burlington Lions Club and North American Midway Entertainment, the Jamboree starts May 28 at 5 p.m., then at noon May 29 through 31. Every day is a wristband special, $30 per person.
Unlimited Jamboree rides are available with a $55 “Mega Band” on sale May 28 and 29.
On May 28, Rambling Nash Entertainment will DJ classic rock from 5 to 8 p.m., then rock and dance music from the 80s and 90s from 8 to 11 p.m.
Feel good favorites will be played May 29, from 1 to 5 p.m. Rocking country is on tap from 5 to 8 p.m., with live music by the Twin Rivers Band from 8 to 11 p.m.
On May 30, it’s oldies from 1 to 3 p.m., feel good favorites from 3 to 8 p.m., then DJ’s choice from 8 to 11 p.m.
On Monday May 31, total request music is from 1 p.m. to close.
Williams Bay community garage sale
Community Wide Garage Sale Friday and Saturday, May 28 and 29 in Williams Bay. Central sale is at the Lions Field House, 310 Elkhorn Road, on both days from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pick up a map to community rummage sales at the Field House.
Elkhorn Area High School’s Ninth Annual Car Show
Elkhorn Area High School’s Ninth Annual Car Show Saturday, May 29, 9:30 a.m., at the school, 482 E. Geneva St., Elkhorn. Organized by auto shop students, all proceeds go toward the school’s auto program. All makes and models welcome at the show.
East Troy Beerfest
The Sixth Annual East Troy Beerfest is at the park May 30 from 3 to 6 p.m.
Boasting unlimited samples of over 55 craft beers throughout the area, there will also be a DRINKO and Giant Beer Pong Challenge, pretzel necklace making, souvenir tasting glass and music by DJ JJJ.
For Beerfest, general admission tickets are $40 in advance, $45 at the door. Visit www.easttroy.org for more information.
East Troy corn and brat roast and more
There are a few events in East Troy over Memorial Day weekend.
The 29th Annual Community Wide Rummage Sale is Friday through Sunday, May 28 through 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Access the map on easttroy.org for locations during the event, which is presented by the East Troy Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber is also organizing the 44th Annual Corn & Brat Roast May 28 to 30 at the East Troy Village Square Park, 2881 Main St.
Hours are May 28, from 4:30 to 8 p.m., and May 29 and 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The event offers sweet corn, Hometown Sausage Kitchen brats, hot dogs, burgers, soda and beer — plus live music by Hoi Polloi, Spare Change Band, Andy Carroll & the People He Owes $ To, Paulie & the Poor Boys and DJ JJJ.
On May 29 at 11 a.m., Eric Grossmeyer of AntiqueWisconsin.com will host an “Antique Roadshow”-style appraisal.
Visit easttroy.org for a full Corn & Brat Roast activity schedule.
Wisco Art Collective Art Exhibit
Wisco Art Collective Art Exhibit May 27, 6 to 9 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Trunk H, town of Geneva. Free to attend. Featured artist: David John Dietrich. Meet and greet with the artist, who works in various genres. call 262-248-0606 or visit www.LGHOM.com for more information.
Outdoor Lake Geneva market
Main Street Outdoor Market May 29, 11 am. to 4 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Featuring vendors of jams, pottery, chocolates and a complimentary wine tasting — weather permitting.
Rubber Duck Races in Geneva
Rubber Duck Races May 29, starting at 1 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort W4086 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva. Visit Papa’s Blue Spruce Facebook page for updates.
Williams Bay Memorial Day parade and ceremony
Williams Bay’s Memorial Day parade: May 31, starting at 10:30 a.m. on Clover to Cherry streets, leading to Edgewater Park. Williams Bay’s schools, civic and youth groups and service organizations will participate.
Ceremony 11 a.m. at the Williams Bay Veterans Memorial, including a VFW presentation and music by the Williams Bay High School Band and Choir. Also, a presentation on milestone dates in history and a wreath ceremony. To participate, contact Ron Grabski at RGrabber2@gmail.com.
Lyons Memorial Day ceremony
Lyons Memorial Day ceremony May 31, at 10:30 a.m., corner of North Railroad and Church streets, Lyons.
Village of Walworth Memorial Day ceremony
In the Village of Walworth, the Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102 will host a parade starting at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, at the corner of Freemont and Beloit streets by the Walworth Elementary School and continue down Kenosha Street to the Walworth Cemetery. In addition, there will be a small ceremony at 8 a.m. at Cobblestone Cemetery and 9 a.m. at Brick Church Cemetery.
East Troy Memorial Day ceremony
American Legion Loomis-Martin Post 188 Memorial Day observance and East Troy VFW Post 7501 May 31, 11 a.m., East Troy Village Square Park.
Lake Geneva Memorial Day parade and ceremony
Lake Geneva’s Memorial Day parade is May 31, forming at 9:45 a.m. at Broad and Wisconsin streets, by Horticultural Hall. The Wisconsin American Legion Frank Kresen Post 24 parade starts at 10 a.m. The parade will march on Broad, past the Riviera, ending at Flat Iron Park’s Brunk Pavilion.
After the parade is a Memorial Day observance led by retired U.S. Air Force Msgt. Bob Miller, master of ceremonies. Lake Geneva Middle School bands performing, under direction from Amanda Krause. Cenotaph service directed by Matt Roemer, of Badger High School. Post 24’s Honor Guard will fire three volleys as a salute.
Fontana Memorial Day parade
The Fontana parade starts at 11 a.m. at the post office, 185 3rd Ave. It follows 3rd Avenue and ends at Reid Park.