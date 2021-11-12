'Dungeons & Dragons' play starts Nov. 15 in Whitewater

WHITEWATER — The world of “Dungeons & Dragons” is a crucial part of the next production of UW-Whitewater’s College of Arts and Communication.

“She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen will run Monday through Sunday, Nov. 15 to 21, at the Hicklin Studio Theatre.

Hicklin is located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.

The second show of the college’s theatre/dance season, “She Kills Monsters” is directed by Sara J. Griffin.

In “Monsters,” a family tragedy has Agnes discovering the world of “Dungeons & Dragons” through her little sister’s eyes, finding more than she bargained for on a journey of self-discovery and understanding.

“Dungeons & Dragons” was created by Ernest Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson in 1974. Gygax, who died in 2008, was a Lake Geneva resident.

In “D&D,” a group gather to play a game in which each player can make their own choices in a story told by a Dungeon Master, or DM. Players get to choose their race, skills and more while the DM sets up scenes for the players to imagine.

“I decided to play on a whim,” said Griffin, about her first experience with the game. “I was working in Utah and a lot of my cast members were playing. If I didn’t join in, I wouldn’t be able to hang out.”

“Monsters” runs Nov. 15 to 19 at 7:30 p.m., and Nov. 20 and 21 at 2 p.m. Socially distant seating will be available for the Nov. 18 and 20 performances.

Tickets are $16 adults, $14 seniors and $10 for children. To purchase, go to tickets.uww.edu or call 262-472-2222.

Masks are required for anyone entering a campus building. For more about campus safety, visit uww.edu/warhawks-are-back.