East Troy Cycling Classic

Friday, June 17, 11:10 a.m., East Troy Village Square and nearby streets, easttroy.org.

Tour of America’s Dairyland, the largest competitive cycling event in the U.S., makes its eighth stop in East Troy. About 500 cyclists are expected.

The Classic begins with nearly nine hours of professional cycling around the village. Spectators can watch cyclists go by once every three minutes from anywhere on the race course.

The start and finish line are on the west side of the square, between the East Troy House and the East Troy Brewery. The course heads west on Main, south on Clark and east on Union streets, back to the square.

Races are expected to last until 8:15 p.m.