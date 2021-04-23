East Troy Electric Railroad rides again April 24

EAST TROY — The East Troy Electric Railroad is ready to kick off its 2021 season Saturday, April 24.

Trains run every Saturday and Sunday through the first weekend in November. Trains will run three times a day on Fridays, starting May 28.

On April 24, trains will depart on the hour from the East Troy Depot starting at 10 a.m. The last train departs at 3 p.m.

On Sundays, there will be three trains at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, guests should purchase tickets online, ahead of time, for a specific train. Capacity is limited to allow for social distancing and masks are required per federal regulations. Also, trains will only board new passengers at the East Troy Depot, though they can get off to shop at the Elegant Farmer.

The East Troy Electric Railroad operates the last 7 miles of original track from The Milwaukee Electric Railway & Light Company interurban system, which had 200 miles of track in and around Milwaukee.