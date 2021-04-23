 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East Troy Electric Railroad rides again April 24

East Troy Electric Railroad rides again April 24

{{featured_button_text}}
East Troy Electric Railroad

On April 24, trains riding the East Troy Electric Railroad will depart on the hour from the East Troy Depot starting at 10 a.m.

 Submitted, Regional News

EAST TROY — The East Troy Electric Railroad is ready to kick off its 2021 season Saturday, April 24.

Trains run every Saturday and Sunday through the first weekend in November. Trains will run three times a day on Fridays, starting May 28.

On April 24, trains will depart on the hour from the East Troy Depot starting at 10 a.m. The last train departs at 3 p.m.

On Sundays, there will be three trains at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, guests should purchase tickets online, ahead of time, for a specific train. Capacity is limited to allow for social distancing and masks are required per federal regulations. Also, trains will only board new passengers at the East Troy Depot, though they can get off to shop at the Elegant Farmer.

The East Troy Electric Railroad operates the last 7 miles of original track from The Milwaukee Electric Railway & Light Company interurban system, which had 200 miles of track in and around Milwaukee.

For over 50 years, trains left from the Public Service Building at Third and Michigan, in Milwaukee, taking passengers to and from cities and towns throughout Southeastern Wisconsin, including Waukesha, Port Washington, Burlington, Sheboygan, Watertown, Kenosha, Racine and East Troy.

The Public Service Building is now part of the We Energies headquarters — the company that emerged from the original Milwaukee Electric Railway & Light Company. The tracks are gone, except between East Troy and Mukwonago.

Prices for the round-trip rides are $9.50 for kids, $15 for adults, and $12.50 for seniors. One round trip takes approximately 90 minutes. Trains stop at the Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago.

The trains are heated and there are restrooms inside the East Troy Depot.

There are also Dinner Trains and Sunday Brunch Trains. For more information and to buy tickets, visit easttroyrr.org.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Burning Man mulling mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for August
Resorter

Burning Man mulling mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for August

  • Updated

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Burning Man festival organizers have said that they are considering requiring attendees to prove they have been vaccinated for COVID-19 if the organizers move forward with plans to hold this year’s counter-culture festival in the Nevada desert.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hollywood stars discuss the future of movie theaters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics