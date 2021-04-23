East Troy Electric Railroad rides again April 24

EAST TROY — The East Troy Electric Railroad is ready to kick off its 2021 season Saturday, April 24.
Trains run every Saturday and Sunday through the first weekend in November. Trains will run three times a day on Fridays, starting May 28.
On April 24, trains will depart on the hour from the East Troy Depot starting at 10 a.m. The last train departs at 3 p.m.
On Sundays, there will be three trains at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, guests should purchase tickets online, ahead of time, for a specific train. Capacity is limited to allow for social distancing and masks are required per federal regulations. Also, trains will only board new passengers at the East Troy Depot, though they can get off to shop at the Elegant Farmer.
The East Troy Electric Railroad operates the last 7 miles of original track from The Milwaukee Electric Railway & Light Company interurban system, which had 200 miles of track in and around Milwaukee.
For over 50 years, trains left from the Public Service Building at Third and Michigan, in Milwaukee, taking passengers to and from cities and towns throughout Southeastern Wisconsin, including Waukesha, Port Washington, Burlington, Sheboygan, Watertown, Kenosha, Racine and East Troy.
The Public Service Building is now part of the We Energies headquarters — the company that emerged from the original Milwaukee Electric Railway & Light Company. The tracks are gone, except between East Troy and Mukwonago.
Prices for the round-trip rides are $9.50 for kids, $15 for adults, and $12.50 for seniors. One round trip takes approximately 90 minutes. Trains stop at the Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago.
The trains are heated and there are restrooms inside the East Troy Depot.
There are also Dinner Trains and Sunday Brunch Trains. For more information and to buy tickets, visit easttroyrr.org.
Videos and photos of the 2021 Maple Fest in Lake Geneva
Watch now: walk through of Maple Fest in Lake Geneva
Maple Fest vendors in Lake Geneva selling products
Kettle corn vendors at Maple Fest in Lake Geneva
Michelle Wilcox of Simple Bakery and Market sells items
Donna Slepicka purchases maple syrup
Kettle corn purchase
Preparing kettle corn
Vendors sell products during Maple Fest
Volunteers sell maple syrup
Maple Fest volunteers sell pancake mixes and other items
Pancake mixes ready for Maple Fest
People could purchase pastries and other baked goods during this year's Maple Fest
Breakfast market concept receives rave reviews from Maple Fest crowd and volunteers
This year’s Maple Fest may have not included the traditional breakfast buffet, but event-goers did not seem to mind.
Covenant Harbor Christian Camp and Retreat, 1724 W. Main St. in Lake Geneva, hosted its annual Maple Fest April 18, but instead of the regular pancake breakfast buffet, they conducted a “breakfast market” where people could purchase items for their own meal.
The “breakfast market” featured area vendors selling pancake mix, syrup, coffee, sausage, bacon, pastry items, kettle corn, fresh eggs and cookie dough.
Covenant Harbor officials altered this year’s event because of continued concerns related to the coronavirus.
Donna Slepicka of Williams Bay said she enjoyed the concept of the “breakfast market,” because it gave people an opportunity to purchase breakfast items in a safe, outdoor atmosphere.
“I think it’s wonderful that they’re changing their venue for the current environments,” Slepicka said. “They have a beautiful day for it. I’m glad to be here.”
Joyce Englund of Michigan attended Maple Fest while staying at the Covenant Harbor Camp during the weekend. Englund said she enjoyed purchasing kettle corn, coffee and Covenant Harbor merchandise at Maple Fest.
“It’s fun. I think it’s great,” Englund said. “It’s a perfect day and they’re socially distanced and people are wearing masks. I think they’ve done it right.”
Besides the visit to Maple Fest, Englund also enjoyed her stay at Covenant Harbor.
“I love it,” Englund said. “I’ve been coming here since I was a kid. It’s great.”
Ari Lopez of Barlett, Illinois said she felt the “breakfast market” format was a good idea with people still being concerned about the coronavirus and to give people an opportunity to purchase ingredients for their own breakfast that they could cook at home.
“I think it’s a great idea for this year,” Lopez said. “I know things have changed a lot.”
Josh Jirasek attended Maple Fest not only as a volunteer but also as a customer, purchasing bacon and sausage from local vendors.
“It’s a good idea,” Jirasek said of the “breakfast market” format. “I miss the pancake breakfast, but it’s still good.”
Vendors enjoyed Maple Fest, too
Several of the vendors said they enjoyed the “breakfast market’ concept because it gave them an opportunity to sell their products and meet with potential regular customers.
Employees from Inspired Coffee attended the event to sell coffee and to inform people about the coffee shop, which provides employment opportunities and training to people with disabilities.
Jessie Bongornio, general manager for Inspired Coffee, said she was pleased that Inspired Coffee had the opportunity to partner with Covenant Harbor and participate in the event.
“They wanted to have some coffee here and support our mission,” Bongornio said. “We’ve been looking to connect with them, so I’m excited to be a part of that and work together with them and get the word out about Inspired.”
Michelle Wilcox of Simple Bakery and Market said she was pleased with the turnout for the event, as the bakery sold, breads, pastries, cookies and other baked goods during Maple Fest.
“It’s been steady,” Wilcox said. “We have beautiful sun shining down on us. It’s a beautiful day.”
Wilcox said she also was in favor of the “breakfast market” concept.
“I think it’s a really clever idea during COVID, just getting people out here picking out what they like so they can go home and have breakfast,” Wilcox said.
Emma Mueller, marketing coordinator for Covenant Harbor Christian Camp and Retreat Center, said she was pleased with the turnout for this year’s Maple Fest. She was excited to host the event in person this year instead of virtually like last year.
“We’re enjoying it,” Mueller said. “It’s been a really good, steady flow of people coming through. All of our vendors are really excited to be here. It’s been good, so far.”
Mueller said she hopes Maple Fest will include the traditional breakfast buffet next year, but the the “breakfast market” could become an annual tradition to the event, as well.
“There’s so many possibilities,” Mueller said. “This year we weren’t able to do a pancake breakfast, but we figured we could sell you the things to make your own pancake breakfast. Next year, we would love to have the pancake breakfast again but we’ll see what the year holds. I think we can only go up from here and keep growing.”
The purpose of Maple Fest is to raise money to allow people to attend Covenant Harbor’s camp programs.
Covenant Harbor offers a summer day camp program for children and overnight camp for adults.
