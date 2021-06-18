East Troy museum trains on display during Railfest/Railfan Day

The trains complete a round-trip between East Troy and Indianhead Park in Mukwonago in about 90 minutes. A first ticket may be exchanged for rides all day, subject to availability. Passengers can also board at the Elegant Farmer.

COVID update: The East Troy Railroad Museum is subject to federal regulations that still require facemasks to be worn at the depot, on its platforms and aboard its trains.

The museum asks guests to bring their own masks but masks available for a donation, for anyone needs one. Children ages 2 and younger are not required to wear masks.

The East Troy Railroad Museum operates 14-mile round trip excursions from its historic East Troy Depot at 2002 Church Street in East Troy to Indianhead Park in Mukwonago, with a stop at the popular Elegant Farmer.

Over 130 volunteers make this not-for-profit museum possible.

For more information, visit www.easttroyrr.org/railfest-2021 or call 262-642-3263.