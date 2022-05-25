East Troy Railroad giving new life to old railcar from La Crosse

EAST TROY — Seventy-six years after it last carried passengers, and after a nomadic Wisconsin afterlife, Mississippi Valley Public Service Streetcar 56 has returned to East Troy for restoration and operation.

“Very few people even knew this car still existed,” said Ryan Jonas, president of the East Troy Railroad Museum. “But one of our volunteers remembered the car and reconnected with the car’s most recent owner — a former volunteer who had planned to restore the car in his backyard near Port Washington. Because of the demands of his business, and later his failing health, the restoration never happened.”

Car 56 is a 46-seat, 19-ton streetcar manufactured by the St. Louis Car Company in 1916 for the Wisconsin Railway Light & Power Company, which operated the streetcar systems in La Crosse and across the Mississippi River in Winona, Minnesota.

In 1926 the company changed its name to the Mississippi Valley Public Service Co., which was the name on Car 56 when the streetcars were discontinued in 1945.

The car has been stored outdoors under tarps for the last 20 years, but inspections showed that the car is complete and restorable, with the frame and steel sides solid and in good condition.

Today the car is tucked away in one of the East Troy Electric Railroad’s storage barns, waiting its turn in the restoration line.

Last year the railroad completed restoring North Shore Car 761. This year, the restoration team has already completed restoration of Chicago Elevated Car 4439 and is working on North Shore Merchandise Dispatch Car 228 and South Shore Car 107.

To support the restoration projects or the East Troy Railroad Museum’s operations, people can donate using PayPal or a credit card at www.easttroyrr.org/donate.html.

Checks can be made out to East Troy Railroad Museum and sent to East Troy Railroad Museum, P.O. Box 943, East Troy, WI 53120.

The museum operates 14-mile round trip train rides from its historic East Troy depot and museum to Indianhead Park in Mukwonago, with a stop at the popular Elegant Farmer store and deli.

It is celebrating 50 years of riding the rails through Southeast Wisconsin’s Kettle Moraine countryside.

The not-for-profit museum is operated, maintained and managed by over 130 volunteers dedicated to engaging visitors in the heritage of electric interurban railways and trolley systems through restoration, preservation and operation of historic Equipment.

For more information, visit www.easttroyrr.org or call 262-642-3263.

An article about the museum also appears in the June 2022 edition of Welcome Home.