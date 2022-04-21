East Troy railroad rolls on for its 50th anniversary

EAST TROY — The first electric tourist trolleys left from the area on May 27, 1972.

Fifty years later, the first trains of the 2022 regular season are ready to roll in East Troy. The trains travel along a 7-mile railroad line between East Troy and Mukwonago, with a stop at the Elegant Farmer along the way.

“This year will be special for our volunteers and a great time for people to come out to ride our trains,” said Ryan Jonas, president of the East Troy Railroad Museum. “When you take a ride on our trains, you’ll hear about the history of the electric railroad line, which has been in continuous use since 1907. This year you’ll also hear about the hundreds of volunteers and what they have done to maintain this railroad and restore its trolleys, streetcars and interurban cars for 50 years. It really is an amazing story.”

Tickets for the regular trains are available in advance at www.easttroyrr.org.

Walk-up tickets can be purchased on a space-available basis. Arrive early and pick up your tickets in the depot before boarding. Face masks are optional at this time.

The Dinner Train season starts rolling on May 7, with a special Kentucky Derby Train, followed by 16 more Dinner Train departures through the Fall.

The popular Sunday Brunch Trains are back, with departures starting June 12. For more information and to purchase dining event tickets, visit https://www.easttroyrr.org/dining-service.html.

Special events

June 22 — Railfan Day: All equipment is on display, with a different train every hour.

July 16 — Milwaukee Day: Milwaukee Streetcar, North Shore Car, TMER&L Equipment.

Aug. 13 — Chicago Day: 1920s CTA Cars, South Shore Interurbans, NPS Rangers.

Sept. 17 — Beer Tasting Train: An entertaining beer-tasting with Black Point Estate.

October — New Halloween Trains: Kids do their trick-or-treat along the line.

East Troy Railroad 50th Anniversary

On Saturdays, now through Sept. 3, trains depart East Troy at 10 and 11 a.m., noon, and 1, 2 and 3 p.m.

On Sundays, now through Sept. 4, trains depart East Troy at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

Fridays, from June 3 to Sept. 2, trains leave East Troy at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

Harvest Fest

Starting Sept. 10, the railroad celebrates Harvest Fest with The Elegant Farmer. Trains depart hourly on Saturdays and Sundays during Harvest Fest. See website for more details.

Parking and ticket prices

Free parking is available in East Troy.Railroad cars are heated and rest rooms are available at the East Troy Depot and the Elegant Farmer. Children ages 3 through 14 are $9.50. Adults are $15. Children 2 and younger are free. Ages 65 and older are $12.50.

The East Troy Railroad Museum operates 14-mile round trip train rides from its historic East Troy depot and museum to Indianhead Park in Mukwonago, with a stop at the popular Elegant Farmer store and deli. We are celebrating 50 years of riding the rails through Southeast Wisconsin’s Kettle Moraine countryside.

Its not-for-profit museum is operated, maintained and managed by over 130 volunteers dedicated to engaging visitors in the heritage of electric interurban railways and trolley systems through restoration, preservation and operation of historic equipment.

For more information, visit www.easttroyrr.org or call 262-642-3263.