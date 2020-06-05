East Troy trains back on track

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EAST TROY — Trains are running once again.

The East Troy Railroad Museum reopened May 29 under a new plan of social distancing, mask-wearing and increased sanitation efforts.

The trains embark on 14-mile round-trip rides from East Troy to Indianhead Park in Mukwonago, with a stop at the Elegant Farmer store and deli.

While the dinner train rides are not yet on the schedule, tickets are on sale now for this season’s rides, every Friday through Sunday.

“We have taken extra time to plan a thoughtful reopening strategy,” said Ryan Jonas, museum president. “It’s crucial that everyone take an active role in maintaining each other’s safety.”

Social distancing signs are posted, while volunteers will wear masks and guests will be required to do so while riding trains.

Masks will also be sold at the East Troy Depot, 2002 Church St., East Troy.

The museum is also using “touch-less” technology and requiring guests to purchase tickets ahead of their visit.

Jonas said they are selling and scanning tickets electronically to avoid having anyone touch cash.