Eat lobster, hear live music at Fontana's Reid Park July 31

FONTANA — The Boil is on at Reid Park.
Big Foot Lions Club’s 37th Annual Lobster Boil is Saturday, July 31, with lobster, steak and live music from noon to 11:30 p.m.
The club is serving 14-oz. Canadian cold water tail and 14-oz. Black Angus Rib Eye from Lake Geneva Country Meats.
Each dinner includes either steak or lobster, plus boiled potatoes, onions, peas, drawn butter, rolls and cookies.
Cost is $50 for the lobster dinner and $30 for steak.
Guests can purchase dinners at the Park House drive-through from 1 to 7 p.m. or in the main dining area.
Dining is open from 2 to 8 p.m.
A beer tent will also be open during the event, serving Miller/Coors products and wine.
Also at the Boil will be a sandwich tent, serving hamburgers, hot dogs, soda and water.
Performing during the event are L.O.L. Band, noon to 3 p.m.; Mr. Myers Band, 4 to 7 p.m.; and the Eddie Butts Band, 7 to 11:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased in advance, through Paypal on the club website, bigfootlionsclub.org, or from any club member.
Daniels Foods in Walworth and Chucks Lakeshore Inn in Fontana are also selling tickets.
Advance sales continue until noon the day of the Boil. However, tickets can also be purchased at the door.