Eat lobster, hear live music at Fontana's Reid Park July 31

FONTANA — The Boil is on at Reid Park.

Big Foot Lions Club’s 37th Annual Lobster Boil is Saturday, July 31, with lobster, steak and live music from noon to 11:30 p.m.

The club is serving 14-oz. Canadian cold water tail and 14-oz. Black Angus Rib Eye from Lake Geneva Country Meats.

Each dinner includes either steak or lobster, plus boiled potatoes, onions, peas, drawn butter, rolls and cookies.

Cost is $50 for the lobster dinner and $30 for steak.

Guests can purchase dinners at the Park House drive-through from 1 to 7 p.m. or in the main dining area.

Dining is open from 2 to 8 p.m.

A beer tent will also be open during the event, serving Miller/Coors products and wine.

Also at the Boil will be a sandwich tent, serving hamburgers, hot dogs, soda and water.

Performing during the event are L.O.L. Band, noon to 3 p.m.; Mr. Myers Band, 4 to 7 p.m.; and the Eddie Butts Band, 7 to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in advance, through Paypal on the club website, bigfootlionsclub.org, or from any club member.