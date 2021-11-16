Elkhorn company's VP of engineering honored for role on COVID frontline

ELKHORN — Michael P. Reader, vice president of engineering at Precision Plus, was recently honored for his leadership during COVID-19 with an award from the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE).

Reader, a 2016 MSOE grad, was given the MSOE 2021 Essential Frontline Worker Alumni award for his positive impact during the pandemic.

He was given a plaque Sept. 30 by MSOE President Dr. John Walz and Alumni Association President Adam Friedman at the Dwight and Dian Diercks Computational Science Hall of MSOE.

The selection committee at MSOE recognized Reader’s ability to lead the engineering department and production processes at Precision Plus throughout the early months of the pandemic to manufacture ventilator parts for the Ford/GE Ventilator Program. Reader and the engineering team spent countless hours ensuring that the ventilator part production was flawless and met the demanding qualification and rollout schedule.

The contributions made by Reader and the entire organization made it possible for Precision Plus to manufacture over 500,000 ventilator components. These components were used by five different companies in the fight against COVID-19. During his speech at the awards ceremony, Reader highlighted that this was a team effort by the entire Precision Plus organization and required countless hours by employees to meet the supplier demands.

“I feel extremely honored to be acknowledged for not only my individual hard work but also the hard work of many others I represented that night,” Reader said. “The award really showcased how well the Precision Plus team pulled together to make the impossible possible during a time of great need to help save lives during such difficult and unprecedented times.”

In early September, Reader was also recognized as a 2021 Emerging Leader by Production Machining Magazine.

This award was established to “highlight professionals under the age of 40 who shine in their precision machining organizations and their communities as leaders”, according to Production Machining Magazine senior editor, Laurie Beckman.

Precision Plus is located at 840 Koopman Lane, Elkhorn.

For more about Precision Plus, go to preplus.com or visit its accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.