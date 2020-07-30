Elkhorn Corn & Brat Days canceled

Another summer event has been cancelled in Elkhorn due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally slated for Friday and Saturday, July 31 and Aug. 1, Elkhorn Corn & Brat Days was pushed back to July 30 and 31, 2021.

Traditionally, the event features food tents, a farmers market, craft fair and live music.

Earlier this week, the Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center posted on Facebook about its decision to cancel Corn & Brat Days.

"It was our hope to provide an outdoor event for our community to enjoy and be together," the Chamber stated. "It seems as though we are going to have to wait a little longer for a public gathering of this size for all to feel comfortable hosting and attending."

Other Elkhorn area events also are not happening this summer.

The Walworth County Agricultural Society Board voted to cancel the 171st Walworth County Fair and Elkhorn Ribfest, both of which were to occur in August at the Walworth County Fairgrounds.

“The board was concerned these events could pose a risk to Walworth County residents by attracting visitors from areas with much higher COVID-19 infection rates,” said Larry Gaffey, general manager of the fairgrounds.