Elkhorn Truck & Tractor Pulls

June 18, 7 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Tickets: $10-20. Visit event page on Facebook to purchase tickets and for more information.
Presented by Tanis Construction and Pete’s Tire Elkhorn, classes include super farm, pro farm, hot farm, super stock trucks, open stock, shocks altered, small blocks trucks, South Central alter, farm class and 9,500-pound farmstock.
Proceeds will go toward equipment upgrades at the fairgrounds. Food sales will benefit the Walworth County FFA.