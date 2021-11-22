Elkhorn's Lakeland Players bring 'Elf' to the stage

ELKHORN — A beloved holiday film is the basis for the next stage production by the Lakeland Players.

“Elf the Musical” will run Fridays through Sundays, Dec. 10 to 12 and 17 to 19, at the Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

Based on the 2003 holiday film that starred Will Ferrell, “Elf” features Elkhorn native and veteran actor Stephen Brellenthin in the role of Buddy the Elf, alongside a cast of 10 children and 20 adults from the area.

In “Elf,” Buddy the Elf takes a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity.

The show is directed by Pam Beck-Danovich, produced by Nikki Rebernak, choreographed by CeCe Danovich, with musical direction by Sandy Johnson.

Shows on Fridays and Saturdays are at 7:30 p.m., on Sundays at 3 p.m.

All tickets are $18 and can be purchased at Lakeland-Players.org, the Elkhorn Chamber of Commerce, or by calling 262-363-0762 to reserve at the door.

Only cash or check will be accepted at the door.

Mask wearing is mandatory for all audience members.