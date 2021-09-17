 Skip to main content
Elkhorn's Lakeland Players pay tribute to country music legend Patsy Cline

Cast of "Always...Patsy Cline"

(Left) Amber Dow and Pamela Jones play Patsy Cline and Louise Seger, respectively, in the Lakeland Players’ “Always...Patsy Cline.”

ELKHORN — The Lakeland Players community theater group returns to the stage with a musical about a country music legend.

“Always...Patsy Cline” will be performed Fridays through Sundays, Sept. 24 to 26 and Oct. 1 to 3, at the historic Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees are at 3 p.m.

“Always” is a musical play created by Ted Swindley.

Along with down-home country humor and audience participation, the musical includes 27 songs, including such Cline hits as “Crazy,” “I Fall To Pieces” and “Walking After Midnight.”

A tribute to Cline, the show is also based on the true story of the singer’s friendship with a fan, Louise Seger.

In 1961 Texas, Seger befriended Cline, and the two corresponded until Cline died tragically at age 30 in a plane crash.

The title of the show derives from how Cline would sign her letters to Seger — “Love, ALWAYS.”

The show is directed by Barry Norton, of Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Its stars are Amber Dow, of Chicago, as Patsy Cline; and Pamela Jones, of Elkhorn, as Louise Seger.

Elkhorn’s Thomas Jones is the producer of “Always,” with musical direction by John Ivan, of Burlington.

Tickets are $18. Purchase at lakeland-players.org, the Elkhorn Chamber of Commerce or call 262-723-4848 to reserve at the door.

Masks will be mandatory.

