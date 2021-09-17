Elkhorn's Lakeland Players pay tribute to country music legend Patsy Cline

ELKHORN — The Lakeland Players community theater group returns to the stage with a musical about a country music legend.

“Always...Patsy Cline” will be performed Fridays through Sundays, Sept. 24 to 26 and Oct. 1 to 3, at the historic Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees are at 3 p.m.

“Always” is a musical play created by Ted Swindley.

Along with down-home country humor and audience participation, the musical includes 27 songs, including such Cline hits as “Crazy,” “I Fall To Pieces” and “Walking After Midnight.”

A tribute to Cline, the show is also based on the true story of the singer’s friendship with a fan, Louise Seger.

In 1961 Texas, Seger befriended Cline, and the two corresponded until Cline died tragically at age 30 in a plane crash.

The title of the show derives from how Cline would sign her letters to Seger — “Love, ALWAYS.”

The show is directed by Barry Norton, of Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Its stars are Amber Dow, of Chicago, as Patsy Cline; and Pamela Jones, of Elkhorn, as Louise Seger.