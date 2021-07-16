Elkhorn's new German festival set comes to fairgrounds in August

ELKHORN — Don your dirndl and break out the lederhosen.
A new German festival is coming to the Walworth County Fairgrounds Friday to Sunday, Aug. 13 to 15.
Hosted by the Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce and the United Way of Walworth County, DAS Fest USA is a celebration of German culture that organizers hope will become a new area tradition.
Beer and food feature into several festival activities, as does dancing, live music, carnival rides, games and dog races.
At DAS Fest, there are three entertainment areas — the Oktoberfest Tent, DAS Biergarten and Heritage Haus.
At the tent, Grammy-nominated polka artist Alex Meixner is the headliner.
Sing and sway to German songs during the day, then dance the night away to the party polka tunes in the Biergarten.
More German music, dance performances and culture can be found at Heritage Haus.
There will be a portrayal of the day in the life of a lumberjack called Original Live Glockenspiel, done in the same style as the Rathaus Glockenspiel on the Marienplatz, or the central town square in Munich.
Other musical acts scheduled to perform throughout the festival are Copper Box, Alpensterne, the Happy Players, the Chardon Polka Band and more.
DAS Fest USA is bringing Milwaukee’s Mader’s Restaurant to Walworth County. The German restaurant will host a sit-down dining experience, with specialty dishes such as pork shank, sauerbraten, rollbraten and jaeger schnitzel.
Guests can also feast on other favorites at DAS Fest like bratwurst, gigantic pretzels, Rueben rolls, and potato pancakes. There will be American-style foods as well, like corn on the cob and Wisconsin cheese curds.
Enjoy a glass of Riesling from Wein-Bauer with a piece of Black Forest cake at Inge’s Konditorei, or choose a local craft brew poured along DAS Fest’s Stein Street. It wouldn’t be an official “Prost!” at a German festival without a liter of Hofbrau, Paulaner or Hacker-Pschorr.
The event also has plenty of family fun lined up, including Dachshund Races, carnival rides and bingo and euchre in TRIXI’S Game Garten.
Registration is open for the DAS Run for Rotary 5K. Contestants can also sign up for a stein hoisting and barrel roll competitions.
Thrivent’s Family Day is Sunday, Aug. 15, with a face painter, bubble maker and balloon and glitter tattoo artists.
There will be an indoor and outdoor German shopping village, or Marktplatz. Vendors are traveling to DAS Fest from across the U.S. to set up thousands of square feet of dirndls, lederhosen, steins, cuckoo clocks and more.
Showing up early at DAS Fest has a few perks.
When the gates open each day, for the first 30 minutes, the DAS Fest Street Team will be greeting guests with free swag.
DAS Fest USA will support over 40 nonprofits. Guests can vote for their favorite in the One Mission Zone, giving that organization the chance to win an extra $1,000.
At the Zone’s Wines For Humanity Wine Stube, guests can sign up to sample a few wines.
More information is available at www.dasfestusa.com, or by calling the Chamber office at 262-723-5788. #DiscoverYourDeutsch at DAS Fest USA.
The fairgrounds is located at 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.