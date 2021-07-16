Elkhorn's new German festival set comes to fairgrounds in August

ELKHORN — Don your dirndl and break out the lederhosen.

A new German festival is coming to the Walworth County Fairgrounds Friday to Sunday, Aug. 13 to 15.

Hosted by the Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce and the United Way of Walworth County, DAS Fest USA is a celebration of German culture that organizers hope will become a new area tradition.

Beer and food feature into several festival activities, as does dancing, live music, carnival rides, games and dog races.

At DAS Fest, there are three entertainment areas — the Oktoberfest Tent, DAS Biergarten and Heritage Haus.

At the tent, Grammy-nominated polka artist Alex Meixner is the headliner.

Sing and sway to German songs during the day, then dance the night away to the party polka tunes in the Biergarten.

More German music, dance performances and culture can be found at Heritage Haus.

There will be a portrayal of the day in the life of a lumberjack called Original Live Glockenspiel, done in the same style as the Rathaus Glockenspiel on the Marienplatz, or the central town square in Munich.