Elkhorn's Ribfest returns next month

ELKHORN — It appears as if the good food, good music and good times will still happen this year.
The annual Elkhorn Ribfest is set for Thursday to Sunday, Aug. 13 to 16, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St.
Usually occurring in July, organizers pushed the event back due to safety concerns after the coronavirus outbreak.
Dubbed Wisconsin’s largest BBQ festival, this year’s Ribfest promises to live up to its enduring slogan, “Good food, good music, good times!”
Expected are carnival rides, an artisan village, children’s activities as well as two stages for musical acts.
There is also, of course, the ribs. Champion BBQ teams compete for awards during the event, with the community division scheduled for Aug. 16.
In a Facebook post July 1, Ribfest announced it is switching to “gift card” wristband system this year, avoiding cash and card transactions.
Patrons will load the wristbands with their money, then it will be swiped by vendors and at carnival rides and beer stands.
The balance of the gift card wristbands can be retrieved before the guest leaves or for up to one week after the event online.
“We hope you will understand and support that transactions will be safer than normal,” states the Ribfest Facebook post.
There is free parking and admission to Ribfest.
As of July 2, the following acts were scheduled to perform. Note: Schedules are subject to change.
Bella Cain: Aug. 15, 6 to 10:30 p.m.
Hairbangers Ball: Aug. 13, 3 to 7 p.m.
Too White Crew: Aug. 13, 6 to 10 p.m.
7th Heaven: Aug. 14, 6 to 9 p.m.
Cherry Pie: Aug. 16, 4 to 7 p.m.
The Cheap Shots: Aug. 15, 4 to 9 p.m.
Lunchmoney Bullies: Aug. 14, 1 to 4 p.m.
The Hype: Aug. 15, 2 to 6 p.m.
Hillbilly Rockstars: Aug. 14, 4 to 7 p.m.
Ax and the Hatchetmen: Aug. 15, 2 to 5 p.m.
For more details, visit the Elkhorn Ribfest Facebook page or elkhornribfest.com.
Smooth sailing
In the wind
Relax in the shade
Lake living
About Lake Geneva Beach Association
Flowers will greet you
Home with a clock
Sun-kissed splendor
Wild blue
Patches of green
Swingin'
Storybook landscape
Up close
Mythical creature
On the rocks
Can't stop the sun
Private heaven
Tucked away
Small details
Follow the signs
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!