Elkhorn's Ribfest returns next month

ELKHORN — It appears as if the good food, good music and good times will still happen this year.

The annual Elkhorn Ribfest is set for Thursday to Sunday, Aug. 13 to 16, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St.

Usually occurring in July, organizers pushed the event back due to safety concerns after the coronavirus outbreak.

Dubbed Wisconsin’s largest BBQ festival, this year’s Ribfest promises to live up to its enduring slogan, “Good food, good music, good times!”

Expected are carnival rides, an artisan village, children’s activities as well as two stages for musical acts.

There is also, of course, the ribs. Champion BBQ teams compete for awards during the event, with the community division scheduled for Aug. 16.

In a Facebook post July 1, Ribfest announced it is switching to “gift card” wristband system this year, avoiding cash and card transactions.

Patrons will load the wristbands with their money, then it will be swiped by vendors and at carnival rides and beer stands.

The balance of the gift card wristbands can be retrieved before the guest leaves or for up to one week after the event online.