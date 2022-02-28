Elvis Presley musical by Elkhorn's Lakeland Players holding auditions March 6-7

ELKHORN — A local theater group is looking for people to be in a musical using the songs of King of Rock and Roll.

Elkhorn’s Lakeland Players is holding auditions Sunday and Monday, March 6 and 7, for “All Shook Up,” featuring the music of Elvis Presley.

The “jukebox musical” will be directed by Barry Norton and include performances of “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog,” Jailhouse Rock” and “Don’t Be Cruel.”

Lakeland Players are seeking adults and students ages 16 and older who are fully vaccinated to be in the production.

Auditions are March 6, 2 to 5:30 p.m.; and March 7, 7 to 9:30 p.m., at Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

“All Shook Up” is scheduled for May 13 to 15 and 20 to 22.

To sign up and for more information, go to Lakeland-Players.org.