Emagine Geneva open for movie-goers; working to help struggling restaurants with 'Support Local'

Emagine Geneva Lakes

Emagine Geneva Lakes is opening its lobbies to local restaurants in an effort to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

TOWN OF LYONS — All month, Emagine Geneva Lakes is welcoming local restaurants to sell gift cards at the movie theater to movie-goers.

The theater is currently open and showing films. For an updated list of movies and times go to www.emagine-entertainment.com.

Its “Support Local” campaign is an effort to help restaurants overcome the hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout February, Emagine will allow local restaurants to staff a space in its lobbies, using promotional materials such as gift cards, signs and more to bring awareness of their restaurants.

Emagine is offering this at no cost to the restaurants.

“We know how hard this has been for our business and we really feel for the restaurant industry,” said Paul Glantz, chairman of Emagine Entertainment. “Dinner and a movie have long been a part of our culture, and great partners for us at Emagine.”

Anthony LaVerde, CEO of Emagine, said they hope the campaign will help kick start the reopening of local restaurants in the community.

“Although the pandemic is ongoing, our economy is opening up and we want local restaurants to rise stronger,” he said.

To participate in “Support Local,” email buylocal@emagine-entertainment.com.

Emagine Entertainment’s affiliates also own and operate luxury theaters in Michigan and Illinois.

Emagine Geneva Lakes is located at 2565 Highway 120, town of Lyons.

