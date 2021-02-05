Enjoy a Valentine's Day wine dinner at Lake Geneva's Maxwell Mansion

LAKE GENEVA — Maxwell Mansion is partnering with a culinary team from a restaurant in Thiensville to make the Friday night before Valentine’s Day one to remember.

Located at 421 Baker St., Lake Geneva, Maxwell Mansion is hosting Valentine’s Day Wine Pairing Feb. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The exquisite Nepali Asian fusion dinner is a four-course meal. Each course will be paired with a wine provided by Vie de Vin.

Also participating in the event is the team from The Cheel, of Thiensville.

The owners of The Cheel and Maxwell Mansion have a connection dating back to college days.

Barkha Daily, of The Cheel, and Luke and Monica Pfeifer, owners of Maxwell Mansion, are all graduates of Lakeland University in Sheboygan.

Daily owns The Cheel with her husband, Jesse. She was in the same graduating class as Monica Pfeifer. The two attended many courses and social events together as classmates.

As the Pfeifers were in the process of acquiring Maxwell Mansion, a tragic fire destroyed The Cheel in Thiensville.