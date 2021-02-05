 Skip to main content
Enjoy a Valentine's Day wine dinner at Lake Geneva's Maxwell Mansion

LAKE GENEVA — Maxwell Mansion is partnering with a culinary team from a restaurant in Thiensville to make the Friday night before Valentine’s Day one to remember.

Located at 421 Baker St., Lake Geneva, Maxwell Mansion is hosting Valentine’s Day Wine Pairing Feb. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The exquisite Nepali Asian fusion dinner is a four-course meal. Each course will be paired with a wine provided by Vie de Vin.

Also participating in the event is the team from The Cheel, of Thiensville.

The owners of The Cheel and Maxwell Mansion have a connection dating back to college days.

Barkha Daily, of The Cheel, and Luke and Monica Pfeifer, owners of Maxwell Mansion, are all graduates of Lakeland University in Sheboygan.

Daily owns The Cheel with her husband, Jesse. She was in the same graduating class as Monica Pfeifer. The two attended many courses and social events together as classmates.

As the Pfeifers were in the process of acquiring Maxwell Mansion, a tragic fire destroyed The Cheel in Thiensville.

“We were heartbroken when we saw the news of The Cheel, and we immediately began to think of how we could help Barkha and her team at The Cheel continue to find ways to keep their menus and style alive during this rebuilding time,” said Monica Pfeifer. “We couldn’t be more excited and honored to be partnering with Barkha and her team at The Cheel for this romantic evening.”

Barkha Daily said the support they have received means the world.

“When Monica reached out to me about this event, it was nostalgic and invigorating at the same time,” said Barkha Daily. “I thought what a perfect opportunity to work with this amazing duo I have known since college and showcase The Cheel along with celebrating the new ownership for Maxwell Mansion.”

The evening will begin with a welcome reception at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.

All dinner guests will receive a complimentary welcome drink. The first two courses will feature a Nepalese inspired appetizer and salad.

The feature of the night and entrée is a New Zealand rack of lamb.

The evening wouldn’t be complete without dessert — a flourless chili chocolate cake.

Reservations are extremely limited for this exclusive event, and tables are set with couples in mind, allowing distancing between other tables.

To book a reservation, visit maxwellmansion1856.com/valentines.

