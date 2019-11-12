Escape the winter blues at Rock The Barns

ELKHORN — Winter silence used to quiet the Walworth County Fairgrounds once the season brought its frigid chill to the land.

But now, let there be rock.

For the third year in a row, the Rock The Barns winter concert series promises a lineup of tribute acts sure to pull anyone out of hibernation.

“I think a lot of the success of the Rock The Barns series is that people are tired of being cooped up during the winter,” said fairgrounds manager Larry Gaffey.

With mostly local acts opening for tribute act headliners, Rock The Barns strives to bring the experience of seeing rock legends perform.

“It feels like you’re watching the real thing,” said Gaffey, of the tribute performers booked this season.

New to Rock The Barns this time is Classic Journey, which performs Nov. 23.

Classic Journey is billed as being the most detailed replication of the classic rock group Journey.

Opening is local act Wise Jennings, the husband/wife duo behind September’s Wise Fest at the fairgrounds.

Two returning Rock The Barns favorites pay homage to Led Zeppelin and AC/DC.