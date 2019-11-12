Escape the winter blues at Rock The Barns

ELKHORN — Winter silence used to quiet the Walworth County Fairgrounds once the season brought its frigid chill to the land.
But now, let there be rock.
For the third year in a row, the Rock The Barns winter concert series promises a lineup of tribute acts sure to pull anyone out of hibernation.
“I think a lot of the success of the Rock The Barns series is that people are tired of being cooped up during the winter,” said fairgrounds manager Larry Gaffey.
With mostly local acts opening for tribute act headliners, Rock The Barns strives to bring the experience of seeing rock legends perform.
“It feels like you’re watching the real thing,” said Gaffey, of the tribute performers booked this season.
New to Rock The Barns this time is Classic Journey, which performs Nov. 23.
Classic Journey is billed as being the most detailed replication of the classic rock group Journey.
Opening is local act Wise Jennings, the husband/wife duo behind September’s Wise Fest at the fairgrounds.
Two returning Rock The Barns favorites pay homage to Led Zeppelin and AC/DC.
Featuring a vocalist who actually performed with AC/DC in an audition to be the legendary band’s new singer, Back In Black returns to Rock The Barns Jan. 11, 2020.
The AC/DC tribute act played Rock The Barns each year so far, and each show they played sold out.
Gaffey said another popular Rock The Barns act is Led Zeppelin tribute band Kashmir, which is set to play March 7.
The Who tribute band Who’s Who also plays March 7.
Kashmir played Elkhorn’s Ribfest in July, as did another headliner recently added to the Rock The Barns roster.
Paying tribute to old school hip hop and party anthems from the 1980s, 90s and early 2000s, Too White Crew is scheduled to perform March 14.
In addition to also playing Ribfest, Too White Crew performed at Lake Geneva’s Venetian Fest in August.
The headliner for the Feb. 1 Rock The Barns show focuses on three legends of hair metal.
Titans of Tribute is actually three bands — Motley Crucial, Poison Overdose and Wizard of Ozz. Naturally, the bands pay tribute to Motley Crue, Poison and Ozzy Osbourne, respectively.
“They have played for crowds up to as many as 16,000 people,” Gaffey said.
The schedule for the concert series is still being worked out, and more shows may be added later.
Advance tickets are currently $20 each.
Walworth County Fairgrounds is located at 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
For more information, visit walworthcountyfair.com.