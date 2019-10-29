FONTANA — At Charles Ebeling’s house, apples are everywhere.
Over 200 apple trees surround the fittingly named Applewood Lodge.
They populate the artwork and decorations inside the home, right down to the apple-shaped salt-and-pepper shakers in the kitchen.
And they provide a unifying theme in Ebeling’s first book, “Apple Pressings,” a collection of essays from the writer/public relations strategist.
One could use many slashes when describing Ebeling.
A journalism student at Bradley University, in Peoria, Illinois, he became a U.S. Army public affairs officer in the late 1960s, serving briefly in Vietnam.
Then, in the Chicago area, he logged in time with various major names in the corporate world — including Allstate, Toyota and McDonald’s.
It was at the McDonald’s Corporation where Ebeling worked for 15 years, serving as vice president of corporate communications and chief spokesperson.
In 2000, at age 56, Ebeling retired, but rather than retreat to Applewood Lodge, he became involved in various health, history, educational and environmental organizations.
“I felt like a 16-year-old on summer vacation, but with a somewhat larger allowance,” he states about retirement in the introduction to “Apple Pressings.”
Locally, Ebeling was president of the Environmental Education Agency, an affiliate of the Geneva Lake Association; and chairman of the environmental group the Geneva Lake Conservancy.
Today, he is vice president of the Yerkes Future Foundation, a group which is negotiating with the University of Chicago to acquire Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay.
Ebeling is also on the Geneva Lake Museum Board of Directors, a community advisory board for Aurora Health Care, and the Chicago Literary Club, the latter of which he was also formerly president.
Following a suggestion from John Notz, of Lake Geneva, Ebeling tried his hand at writing essays for the literary club.
Since 2005, Ebeling presented to the club an essay each year.
His topics range from the history of french fries to his Army service, from the eldest son of Abraham Lincoln to Samuel Johnson, the 18th century writer who created one of the most influential dictionaries in the English language.
“The stories are varied because I pick up on some little thing — you know, I’m a frustrated journalist because I studied journalism but I never practiced journalism,” said Ebeling. “I went into PR.”
The essays occasionally stray into local history.
While delving into the life of Robert Todd Lincoln, Ebeling reports that Mary Todd — Bob Lincoln’s mother — would take the train from Chicago to visit Lake Geneva.
The idea to compile the essays in a book came from Charles’ wife, Vicki, who also served as the book’s editor.
Being in a social group that encourages people to read their essays might have helped give Ebeling the extra push he needed to pick up the pen.
But after spending some time with him, it’s clear he has an insatiable thirst for knowledge and is fascinated by details.
For instance, Ebeling’s curiosity over a beam on an illustrated Chicago map from the 1930s compelled him to write an essay about the origin of the “Lindbergh Beacon,” a once famous navigational tool in Chicago for pilots.
“There were stories that said that pilots over Milwaukee could read the newspaper by the light of this beam,” he said.
Then there are the apples — a fruit long considered to be a symbol for knowledge.
In the introduction to “Apple Pressings,” Ebeling states the title comes from what is created by squeezing apples in a press, otherwise known as must or pomace.
“My analogy was these essays are what were left after my travels, investigation, reflection,” he said.
Ebeling’s love of apples runs so deep that his cat’s named Cider.
“Apple Pressings” is available from major book retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and BookLocker.com.
For more about Ebeling, visit www.applewoody.com or www.frenchfryhistory.com.