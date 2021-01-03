'Everyone loves a good whodunit:' Former Lake Geneva resident writes mysteries

Resorter: What inspired "Secret Unto Death?"

Smelser: Some 20 years ago, I was out running along a rural road when two drunken guys in a pickup were roaring down the road playing “mailbox baseball” — bashing mailboxes with a bat. When I yelled at them to stop, they decided to hassle and threaten me with said bat. The emaciated guy with blackened teeth lost control of the bat, I grabbed it and the incident was over. The event suggested a totally fictional scenario built on what might have happened if things escalated as they do in “Secret Unto Death."

Resorter: "Secret No More" wraps up the story you started in "Secret Unto Death." You said it also explores the death of your sister. What happened to her?

Smelser: My older sister lived a hard life of multiple marriages, abuse, poverty and sadness. She had just seemed to get her life together when she was introduced to skydiving by a guy who became her fiancé. She made many jumps, but the last one at age 39 resulted in her death with no explanation of why her operable chute didn’t open. Had she passed out and not pulled the cord? Or had something in her earlier life come back at her? She left a 7-year-old daughter whom my wife and I raised as our own. This real-life family tragedy inspired the totally fictional development in “Secret No More.”