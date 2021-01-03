'Everyone loves a good whodunit:' Former Lake Geneva resident writes mysteries

Though he may be officially out of the newspaper game, Emmett Smelser is still a writer.
After graduating from Lake Geneva's Badger High School in 1960, Smelser became a reporter, editor and publisher at newspapers throughout the Midwest.
Now, at age 78, living just outside of Tuscon, Arizona, Smelser writes mystery novels, finding inspiration in the bizarre crimes he once covered.
"Everyone loves a good whodunit," he said. "I've enjoyed the contrast to journalistic, just-the-facts writing by taking a true-to-life scenario from real events and creating the arc of a plot filled with interesting characters and twists."
Smelser's previous books were based on actual crimes he covered, but his last two were more personal.
"Secret Undo Death" was inspired by an incident in which he tried to stop two people from bashing a mailbox with a bat.
The story continues in his latest book, "Secret Unto Death," which also takes inspiration from a family tragedy.
Smelser discusses it — plus journalism and the former Lake Geneva teacher who inspired him — in the following Q&A.
Note: This has been edited for length and clarity.
Resorter: How long did you live in Lake Geneva?
Emmett Smelser: Two stints in Lake Geneva — 1954-55 and 1956-64. I graduated from Badger in 1960, the second class to do so. Attended Lake Geneva High School in my freshman and sophomore years. While attending Valparaiso University in Indiana, I returned to Lake Geneva for summer jobs until 1964. Exciting times with lots of tourism growth and Lake Geneva becoming considered for a time by college students as the "Fort Lauderdale" of the north. I worked at the old Luzerne Hotel mini-golf and trampoline center at the lakefront, where all the action was; and evenings as a busser at the old Gargoyle German Restaurant.
Resorter: How did you get into journalism?
Smelser: I always loved language and writing, and was encouraged by the excellent Badger English teacher Bruce Johnson. Never took an undergrad journalism course, but my majors in English and history gave me a good background for my first job as a reporter covering politics and government for the Valparaiso newspaper. I never applied but fell into the job after a call from the editor, who liked my writing from news releases I had submitted.
Resorter: What was greater — your desire to be a journalist or your desire to be an author?
Smelser: Newspapers were definitely my first love, from being a substitute carrier of the Beloit, Janesville and Milwaukee papers all the way through being a reporter, managing editor and eventually publisher of four newspapers. The novel writing was a long-delayed urge to tell some of the bizarre stories encountered in a career of editing and publishing newspapers.
Resorter: What inspired "Secret Unto Death?"
Smelser: Some 20 years ago, I was out running along a rural road when two drunken guys in a pickup were roaring down the road playing “mailbox baseball” — bashing mailboxes with a bat. When I yelled at them to stop, they decided to hassle and threaten me with said bat. The emaciated guy with blackened teeth lost control of the bat, I grabbed it and the incident was over. The event suggested a totally fictional scenario built on what might have happened if things escalated as they do in “Secret Unto Death."
Resorter: "Secret No More" wraps up the story you started in "Secret Unto Death." You said it also explores the death of your sister. What happened to her?
Smelser: My older sister lived a hard life of multiple marriages, abuse, poverty and sadness. She had just seemed to get her life together when she was introduced to skydiving by a guy who became her fiancé. She made many jumps, but the last one at age 39 resulted in her death with no explanation of why her operable chute didn’t open. Had she passed out and not pulled the cord? Or had something in her earlier life come back at her? She left a 7-year-old daughter whom my wife and I raised as our own. This real-life family tragedy inspired the totally fictional development in “Secret No More.”
Resorter: Some of your books have a reporter as the protagonist. What makes a journalist right for that role?
Smelser: Good journalists are naturally inquisitive and trained to be skeptical of too-easy answers, as well has having the skill and tenacity, much like detectives, to dig below the surface for the real story.
For more information, visit emmettsmelser.com. Smelser's novels are also available via Amazon.