Exhibit introduces Whitewater art group's new gallery manager

WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Arts Alliance has a new gallery manager, and it is introducing her by showing off her art in a new exhibition.

Starting Jan. 1, the work of Nicole Holder will be featured in a virtual exhibition at whitewaterarts.org.

A former member of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation, Holder recently moved to the Whitewater area and has taken the place of Taylor McDarison, who stepped down as manager of the alliance gallery.

A UW-Whitewater student working on her master’s degree in counseling, Holder is also an artist and the founder/proprietor of Harta Art, a custom art business.

Recently, Holder worked with New Generation RV in Burilngton, which commissioned 12 murals of landscapes and destinations across America.

Though she prefers graphite and charcoal pencil, Holder has worked in various media, including acrylic paint, wood burning, ink and photography.

“I enjoy bringing people’s ideas to life through art, though my absolute passion is capturing life’s beauty in my art,” said Holder. “I started my relationship with art for this very reason, and I think I will predominantly be an observational artist for the rest of my life to continue that.”