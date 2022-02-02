Exhibit shines light on artwork from UW-Whitewater students

WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Student Juried Exhibition organized by Professor Teresa Faris, on display now through Feb. 25 at the Crossman Gallery.

The exhibit features works submitted by student artists from the UW-Whitewater’s Department of Art and Design. Mediums include but are not limited to author jewelry, metals, painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics, books, graphic design, digital media and photography.

The department is welcoming juror Roberto Torres Mata, a first generation artist located in Madison. He explores the complexities of migration from human and animal movements by using metaphors that further understand the issues of migration at the border.

Torres Mata graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison for his master’s degree and masters of fine arts in Printmaking. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Western Illinois University of Macomb, Illinois.

He has exhibited his work nationally and Internationally and has been published by Capital Times, OnWisconsin, ToneMadison, and Artdaily. He has exhibited work at the Figge Art Museum, at the Quad Cities, Illinois, and Zhou B Art Center at Chicago, Illinois. Roberto is a current recipient of the Education Graduate Research Scholars fellow and a recent recipient of the Chazen Prize.

Works will be selected for prize gifts and awards and award winners will be featured in a “Best of Show” exhibit in Roberta’s Gallery at the University Center.

Organized by professor Teresa Faris, the exhibit can be viewed at Crossman Gallery Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The gallery is located at 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, in the Greenhill Center of the Arts.

Masks are required for anyone entering a campus building. For the most current safety guidelines, please visit the “Warhawks are Back” webpage at uww.edu/warhawks-are-back.