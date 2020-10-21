Exhibits, workshop part of art group's fall plans

It is a busy fall for the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation, which is holding two exhibits and an online workshop.
Currently, the foundation is hosting an autumn art exhibit at its Gallery 223 until Nov. 1.
Its winter show and artsy market — the final show of the year, runs from Nov. 5 to Jan. 3, 2021.
The foundation gallery exhibit features a variety of oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, pastels, drawings, mixed media, jewelry, ceramics, glass works, photographs, wood carvings, prints and cards — all created by foundation members.
More than 100 artists have joined the foundation, which displays their work in a regular series of exhibits at Gallery 223.
Located at 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva, the gallery is open and following guidelines related to the Covid-19 pandemic, as set by the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Gallery 223 is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Visit genevalakeartsfoundation.org for more details.
Watercolor workshop
On Nov. 14 and 15, the foundation is holding a online watercolor painting workshop with nationally known artist and instructor Spencer Meagher.
Along with demonstrating techniques, Meagher will provide real time feedback and instruction as participants work.
Cost for the workshop is $100 for foundation members, $125 for non-members.
To view Meagher's work, visit www.spencermeagherfineart.com.
For more information on the workshop, visit www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org/workshops or email Bonnie Siegel, bonnie.siegel@gmail.com.
