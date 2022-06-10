Expect more new faces at this year's Beachside Authorfest at Lake Geneva Public Library

The Eighth Annual Beachside Authorfest is Saturday, July 9, at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Over 30 area authors will present their work in a meet-and-greet festival format outside, around the library.

The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Library and Breadloaf Books.

For Chris Brookes, event coordinator and Friends member, Authorfest is a highlight of the summer.

While the event is outside, Brookes said Authorfest guests will be able to see the newly renovated library during their visit.

In addition to authors, Walworth County Literacy Council representatives will be distributing information about their organization. Guest musicians will also perform throughout the day.

“Over half of the authors attending this year are new to the event,” said Brookes. “We look forward to meeting them, and welcoming back some old friends who have participated for many years.”

The event is free to attend.

For more, visit lglibrary.org.