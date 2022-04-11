Experience calm scenes in 'Letting Go,' new art exhibit in Whitewater

WHITEWATER — Consisting of breathtaking scenes crafted mainly from watercolor paint and ink pen, “Letting Go,” by artist Ann Thomas will be at Roberta’s Art Gallery until April 29.

Thomas creates illustrations through attention to detail in the layering of pen and ink, colored pencil, watercolor, and pastels to create art tiles, children’s books illustrations, Christmas cards, home/architectural work and prints. Her pieces in “Letting Go” feature calm scenes and landscapes from the outside, often featuring buildings and architectural scenes.

An exhibit reception Wednesday, April 13, will feature Thomas speaking on her work at 6 p.m. The gallery is located at 190 Hamilton Green Way, Room 158, Whitewater. It is on the first floor of UW-Whitewater’s James R. Connor University Center.

Thomas has had a passion for art since she was young and attended Milwaukee Area Technical College for her associates degree in graphic arts. Since, Thomas has completed freelance graphic design work for clients, taught college courses and facilitated multiple art workshops. Thomas expresses admiration in getting to see her student’s faces “light up as they explore the medium and are surprised at their own undiscovered abilities.”

“Letting Go” consists mainly of paintings of different locations and renderings of buildings and architectural structures. Some locations of pieces in “Letting Go” consist of architectural structures from Italy, Hungary, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Roberta’s hours are Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Roberta’s Art Gallery prides itself on all exhibits being free and open to the public. For more, contact Roberta’s Art Gallery at 262-472-3193, ucart@uww.edu or at www.uww.edu/uc/events_entertainment.