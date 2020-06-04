Explore art museum online June 7

MILWAUKEE — A popular family event at the Milwaukee Art Museum will go virtual.
Open for free to the general public is Kohl’s Art Generation Family Sundays, which starts Sunday, June 7, at 10 a.m.
While the museum is temporarily closed, visitors June 7 can make and share art, hear a story and explore the online galleries of the museum.
Centered around animals and art, the event activities can be accessed at mam.org/family-sundays.
Kohl’s Art Generation Family Sundays occurs five times a year at the museum.
How-to videos, demonstrations and other content created by museum educators will draw inspiration from animals found in the museum’s collection.
Videos will explore painting, sculpting and more.
Participants will be encouraged to display the art they create at the event by sharing photos on social media, using the #MAMStudioAtHome hashtag.
Families can search for animals as they take a virtual tour of the Museum’s Folk and Self-Taught Art galleries.
Virtual visitors can also enjoy a performance by musician and educator, Steve Girman, and a story read by Emily Sullivan, museum director of youth and family programs.
Although it is free, families can make an online donation to support the museum, local artists, vendors and partners.
The museum will announce its reopening when the Centers for Disease Control and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services deem it safe for area businesses to resume normal operations.
In the interim, staff are working from home to ensure the museum remains a vital resource for the community.
Updates can always be found on the museum’s website, mam.org.
