Explore art museum online June 7

MILWAUKEE — A popular family event at the Milwaukee Art Museum will go virtual.

Open for free to the general public is Kohl’s Art Generation Family Sundays, which starts Sunday, June 7, at 10 a.m.

While the museum is temporarily closed, visitors June 7 can make and share art, hear a story and explore the online galleries of the museum.

Centered around animals and art, the event activities can be accessed at mam.org/family-sundays.

Kohl’s Art Generation Family Sundays occurs five times a year at the museum.

How-to videos, demonstrations and other content created by museum educators will draw inspiration from animals found in the museum’s collection.

Videos will explore painting, sculpting and more.

Participants will be encouraged to display the art they create at the event by sharing photos on social media, using the #MAMStudioAtHome hashtag.

Families can search for animals as they take a virtual tour of the Museum’s Folk and Self-Taught Art galleries.