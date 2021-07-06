Farewell, Tavek: Racine Zoo's last tur dies

RACINE — An animal that was a favorite of guests at the Racine Zoo passed away June 29.

Tavek, a West Caucasian tur, died at age 16.

He lived longer than expected. The life expectancy for this type of goat is usually about 12 years.

Tavek lived at the top of tur mountain at the zoo, where people watched him climb the mountain and scratch his back on one of his many toys.

“Tavek was our majestic king of the mountain. He was always one of the first animals I saw when starting my day, on top of the mountain, watching over the Zoo,” said Angie Sagert, the Zoo’s animal care supervisor and Tavek’s primary caretaker. “He was a great dad and sired two offspring during his time here.”

His role as an ambassador to West Caucasian tur was critical in bringing attention to the little-known species.

With only about 2,000 West Caucasian tur remaining in the wild and their population decreasing rapidly, they are listed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

For years, Tavek showed signs of arthritis.