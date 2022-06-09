Farmers markets & shopping fun

Market at Tower Park — every Thursday, June-August, 3-6 p.m., Tower Park, 107 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, visitdelavan.com. Shop for various handmade, homegrown and other items.

Williams Bay Farmers Market — every Friday, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Edgewater Park, East Geneva Street, Williams Bay, santacauses.org. Also visit the Williams Bay Farmers Market Facebook page for updates.

Powered by the Santa Cause, which organizes events to help eight Walworth County charities, the market includes over 50 vendors, farmers, bakers and makers.

Summer Fridays — every Friday, Downtown Lake Geneva, streetsoflakegeneva.com. Check the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page for updates.

Each Friday in June and July, participating Downtown Lake Geneva restaurants, shops and other businesses will stay open late to offer special sales, demos, promotions with live music and other activities.

Saturdays on the Square — Saturdays, June 11 and 18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Veterans Park, Elkhorn. Visit the Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center Facebook page for updates.

A farmers market with local produce, crafts and commercial products, plus a weekly wellness program with Functional Fitness in the park. Program starts at 9 a.m.