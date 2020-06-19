Feed Your Head goes virtual this weekend

Melissa Weishaar and Tim Townsend share the deep conviction that music is healing, so it’s only natural that the two would be working together on a music festival.
But this year, Feed Your Head Fest steps outside the boundaries of the traditional, diving head first into the virtual waters of the live stream.
The online music festival is Saturday and Sunday, June 20 and 21, free to witness, but proceeds will go to Lake Geneva’s Black Circle Records.
Townsend, owner of Black Circle, curates the artist lineup. Helping to organize the event is Weishaar, of Wise Farm Productions, which also puts on the annual Wise Fest music festival.
Feed Your Head audiences will see Weishaar performing with her husband, Jeff, as Wise Jennings.
Other acts scheduled to play June 20 and 21 include Flow Poetry, Pretty Beggar, Bobby Zonit, Rust Belt, Earthmother, Pete Jive, Wurk and the Concrete Roots.
In the following Q&A, topics range from the origins of Feed Your head Fest to the advantages of virtual shows and when Wise Jennings will play on stage again.
Note: The following was edited for length and clarity.
Resorter: How did Feed Your Head get started?
Tim Townsend: I started Feed Your Head Fest about five years ago outside my store. I would have local bands playing in the alley. Every year, it was growing bigger until it was a mini-fest with live music all day, with local art vendors, hula-hoopers, jugglers, dancers, even kids doing sidewalk chalk art in front of my store.
Did you get the name from the Jefferson Airplane song?
Tim Townsend: I did get the name from “White Rabbit,” but to me, Feed Your Head always stood for bringing people together with art and music, to forget about all the craziness and negativity happening in the world for one day and feed our heads with good music, good friends and good vibes. It was always part of my dream to make it a full-out all day and night festival, and last year, with the help of Wise Farm Productions and the unbelievable organizational skills of Melissa, she took my dream and made it a reality that will continue to grow bigger and better into the future.
Why a live-stream festival?
Melissa Weishaar: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and timing of Feed Your Head Fest, we did not feel that it would be safe or responsible to hold an in-person festival. Throughout the spring, Wise Jennings has taken part in a number of streaming events, so we felt that it would be great to give the same concept a try for Feed Your Head Fest. In-person events are very limited these days, and instead of just giving up on it, we feel that bringing music to the people, even in a virtual fashion, is something that society needs right now. We suggest that people stream the sets on their TV for the best viewing experience, or maybe even take it outside and pretend like they’re actually at the festival!
How do you feel about playing this way?
Melissa Weishaar: We have definitely gotten more comfortable with live streaming and have developed a couple of different strategies for doing it, depending on the setting. It has certainly been challenging to figure out all of the technology involved in putting on a quality live-stream and many musicians have been struggling with this same thing. One great advantage to live streaming is that we can reach a much larger audience than we would performing a live show. It’s not the same, though, and it’s very difficult to be engaged with the crowd. In fact, I have felt more nervous during streaming than I do at a live show! I think it’s because I can’t read people’s faces. I can’t tell if people are enjoying it or not and it makes it really hard.
How does the Feed Your Head lineup differ from that of Wise Fest?
Melissa Weishaar: We try not to overlap the performers too much between the two events and we always try to ensure that there is good variety. Tim actually curates the lineup, whereas I curate the lineup for Wise Fest. You will see how our musical tastes differ a bit, but there is a common theme — feel-good music that will get people dancing and feeling happy.
When do you think Wise Jennings will return to playing traditional live shows?
Melissa Weishaar: Performing, ahhh! This has been pretty tough for us. We are used to being out putting on shows every weekend, and then it just stopped. Unfortunately for us, the majority of our events planned for the summer were for festivals and the majority of those are canceled. We have a few shows on the books, but it’s looking like we will have more free time in the months ahead. We are definitely looking forward to getting back out there, and we have some shows booked at outdoor venues for smaller crowds. Our next local show will be on July 4 at Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort on Lake Como, on their outdoor stage. We’re really looking forward to that!
For more about Feed Your Head Fest, visit the Wise Farm Productions or Black Circle Records Facebook pages.
