Feed Your Head goes virtual this weekend

Tim Townsend: I started Feed Your Head Fest about five years ago outside my store. I would have local bands playing in the alley. Every year, it was growing bigger until it was a mini-fest with live music all day, with local art vendors, hula-hoopers, jugglers, dancers, even kids doing sidewalk chalk art in front of my store.

Did you get the name from the Jefferson Airplane song?

Tim Townsend: I did get the name from “White Rabbit,” but to me, Feed Your Head always stood for bringing people together with art and music, to forget about all the craziness and negativity happening in the world for one day and feed our heads with good music, good friends and good vibes. It was always part of my dream to make it a full-out all day and night festival, and last year, with the help of Wise Farm Productions and the unbelievable organizational skills of Melissa, she took my dream and made it a reality that will continue to grow bigger and better into the future.

Why a live-stream festival?