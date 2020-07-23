Fest brings art, music lakeside this weekend

Johnson: So, we have 30 registered artists, down from the usual 45. The cool thing is that we have an equal number of fine artists and fine crafters. This brings a lot of interest and variety to the show. We have a large group of watercolor artists this year, which is really awesome because they are all so individual in their expression. Some watercolors have that dreamy look, while others have a precision that makes them look like a photograph! In our fine craft category, we have several new artists from southern Wisconsin and I love that because their work is so unique, and this show gives them the opportunity to be seen by a broader audience. At the same time, visitors from the Chicago area get to see some Wisconsin art that they probably won’t encounter elsewhere.