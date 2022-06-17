Festivals, a parade & fireworks already? Fourth of July in Lake Geneva is right around the corner

Fireworks will paint the night skies throughout the Lake Geneva area this Fourth of July.

Numerous Independence Day events are planned, from festivals and picnic-style activities to a parade and, of course, several fireworks displays.

Below is a list of some of the Fourth of July-centered activities.

Delavan Independence Day Celebration — Saturday, June 25, Delavan Community Park, 1220 South Shore Drive, Town of Delavan. Live entertainment, food trucks, raffles and fireworks at dusk. WLKG The Lake 96.1 FM will broadcast the event 3:30-5:30 p.m. Guests can also tour the newly renovated Water's Edge banquet facility.

Lake Lawn Queen Fireworks Cruise — June 25, boards 7:15 p.m., tour 7:30-10:30 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Tickets: $65 adults, $40 child. Sunset tour to view the Town of Delavan fireworks show. Admission includes two tickets good for beer, wine or soda. Cocktails available for purchase.

East Troy 4th of July Music Festival — Friday-Sunday, July 1-3, Rossmiller Sports Complex and Skate Park, 3072 Graydon Ave., East Troy, easttroylions.org. Admission: $5. Carnival wristbands: $20 advance, $25 at festival, $50 advance Megaband, $60 Megaband at festival.

Live music across three stages, plus a carnival, dart tournament, wrist wrestling, parade and at dusk on July 3, fireworks.

Numerous acts will perform, including The Now, Smart Mouth, Dirty Boogie, Lunch Money Bullies, Ben & Georgia, Remington Ride, Spare Change, O'Dog, Andy Carrol & the People He Owes Money, Figure of Speech, The Toys, Alyssia Dominguez, Josh Michael, Time Castle and Chad Hell.

Carnival hours are July 1, 5-11 p.m., and July 2-3, 1-11 p.m. The Luck of the Draw Dart Tournament is July 2 at noon, wrist wrestling July 2 at 3 p.m.

The parade is July 3 at noon. See website for more details.

Holton-Elkhorn Band's "Star-Spangled Spectacular" & Elkhorn Fireworks — Friday, July 1, 7:30-10 p.m., Sunset Park, 200 Devendorf St., Elkhorn. The Holton-Elkhorn Band performs at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.

Lake Lawn's Independence Day Celebrations & Luau Pig Roast — Sunday, July 3, 4-7 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, lakelawnresort.com. Tickets: $40 adults, $20 ages 4-12, complimentary ages 3 and younger. A Hawaiian-inspired pig roast luau and lawn party offers a buffet-style feast, lawn games and live music by Michael Drake & the No Tan Lines Band.

Grand Geneva Resort & Spa Fireworks — July 3, 8:45 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, grandgeneva.com. Every Sunday, Grand Geneva holds a fireworks show for resort guests only.

Lake Geneva Country Club Fireworks — July 3, dusk. Located on Geneva Lake, the club is open to members only. The fireworks, however, can be viewed from around the lake.

Sharon Fourth of July Celebration — Monday, July 4. Big wheel races in Downtown Sharon start at 9 a.m. Parade at 11 a.m. At Goodland Memorial Park, a vendor and craft fair is from noon-5 p.m. Also food, a dunk tank and beer tent from noon9 p.m. That Gurl performs live music from 12:30-4:30 p.m. A DJ plays music from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.

Bloomfield Fourth of July Parade & Fireworks — July 4. Parade starts at noon at Lakeside Beach, corner of Lakeshore and Orchid drive. The parade travels east on Lakeshore Drive, then south on Clover Road, ending at the Bloomfield-Genoa City Fire Station. Fireworks display at dusk over Pell Lake.

Burlington Firemen's Dance — July 4, 2-11 p.m., Echo Veterans Memorial Park, 595 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. Food, drinks and live music by Twin Rivers Band 5-9:30 p.m. The City of Burlington Fire Department event also provides a good spot to also watch Burlington's fireworks, which begin at dusk.

Grand Geneva Fourth of July Celebration — July 4, 5-10 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, grandgeneva.com. Go online for menus. Reservations required. Call 262-249-4788.

Dine while awaiting another fireworks display at any of Grand Geneva's different venues.

An All-American Barbecue Picnic is 5-9 p.m. on the outdoor lawn. Cost: $90 for two, $45 each additional person, $16 per child age 12 and younger.

At the ChopHouse Patio & Embers Terrace, bar service is 6-10 p.m. Appetizers are served 6-7 p.m. Dinner is 7-9 p.m. The Landing has bar service 5-10 p.m., appetizers 5-6 p.m. and dinner 6-9 p.m. Cost at both venues: $175 ages 21 and older, $110 age 20 and younger.

Links Bar & Grill has an outdoor patio with golf course views. Dinner: 6-9:30 p.m. Prices are $42 for Grilled Denver Steak with Demi Sauce dinner; $36 Seared Atlantic Salmon with Roasted Vegetable and Sweet Chili Glaze; and Smoked Ribs with Mac and Cheese Corn — $27 half rack, $39 full.

Geneva National Corn & Brat Roast + Fireworks — July 4, 6 p.m., Geneva National Clubhouse, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., Town of Geneva, genevanationalresort.com. Tickets: $48 adults, $19 children. Open only to Geneva National community members, residents and overnight guests, the event includes sweet corn, Wisconsin brats, burgers, hot dogs and more. Also a game of bags, face painting, music by DJ Mister Woods and fireworks at dusk.

Lake Geneva Cruise Line Fireworks Tour — July 4, 8-10 p.m., Riviera Docks, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Tickets: $59 adults, $57 age 65 and older, $40 ages 4-17, no charge for ages 3 and younger. Take a Geneva Lake cruise on the Lady of the Lake to watch Fontana's fireworks.

Village of Fontana Fireworks — July 4, Fontana Beach. Display begins at dusk.

City of Delavan Independence Day Fireworks — July 4, Congdon Park, 1424 Hobbs Drive, Delavan. Fireworks should begin shortly after dusk.

More fireworks

Can't enough of things that go boom in the night? Here are a couple of displays planned during community events in August.

Williams Bay Corn & Brat Fest — Aug. 12-14, Edgewater Park, Williams Bay, williamsbaylions.org. The annual Williams Bay Lions Club event typically includes a fireworks display.

Venetian Festival — Aug. 17-21, Seminary & Flat Iron parks, Lake Geneva, venetianfest.com. The 60th annual event by the Lake Geneva Jaycees ends with a fireworks display Aug. 21 at dusk by the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive.

Did we miss something? Let us know about an Independence Day event by emailing us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

