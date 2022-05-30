Festivals, the fair & lots of live music are in store this summer in Walworth County

The roar of the crowd, the smell of the grill, the warmth of the sun — summer's not too far away, and with it arrives some of the year's biggest events in the Walworth County area.

That's right, Lake Geneva's Venetian Festival, Elkhorn's Ribfest and the Walworth County Fair and more will return, while new events such as Lake Geneva's Honky Tonk Fest aim to make summer even more exciting.

Meanwhile, live music is back in a big way, with Jimmy Buffett, Phish, Rage Against The Machine and more performing in the area.

Following is a listing of the big summer events in the Walworth County area, from June to September. Note: Information is subject to change. Check event links for updates.

June

American English: Beatles Tribute — June 3 & 4, Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. The live music venue kicks off its 2022 season with these shows. Tickets: $58-76.

'84 Monsters of Rock Tribute — June 11, gates open 4 p.m., show starts 5 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva, lghom.com. Four bands will perform: Lines Of Loyalty, Motley Crue tribute act Motley Inc., early Van Halen tribute Atomic Punks and AC/DC tribute Back In Black. Tickets: $35 advance, $45 at the gate, $85 VIP advance, $95 VIP at the gate.

East Troy Cycling Classic — June 17, East Troy Village Square, bike races from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Part of the Tour of America's Dairyland with nearly nine hours of high energy cycling around the village square and nearby streets. The event will feature music, a beer tent, food vendors, a kids race and more.

Geneva Jam — June 17-18, Lake Geneva House of Music, lghom.com. Music festival with performances by Lunar Lizard, All Heads Empty, Earthmother, Rare Element, Mungion, Steez, Joe Marcinek Band and more to be announced. Tickets: $50 weekend pass, $100 VIP weekend pass, $25 June 17 pass, $35 June 18 pass, $85 VIP pass for June 18. June 17 VIP passes sold out as of this writing.

Feed Your Head — June 17-18, Kettle Moraine Ranch, W379 S9674 County Road S, Eagle, feed-your-head-2022.eventbrite.com. Black Circle Records in Lake Geneva and Wise Farm Productions present a two-day jam fest with music, vendors, food and camping. Performing are Earthmother, Wise Jennings, the Andrew David Weber Band, Jeremiah Jams Band, Dr. Unk, Rust Belt, Jason Kane & the Jive, Cream City Players, Contact High, Bobby Zonit, Grassrats, Heads All Empty and the Russell Thomas Group. Tickets: $80 weekend pass, $40 June 17 only, $50 June 18 only. Kids free. Only 500 tickets will be sold. For camping and gate charges, visit web link.

Ivy Ford Band — June 30, 6-8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, visitlakegeneva.com. The start of Visit Lake Geneva's free Concerts in the Park series.

July

Lions Fourth of July Celebration — July 1-3, Amusement Park, 3090 Graydon Ave., Features the famous East Troy Beer Tent (ETBT), carnival rides and games, fair food and live entertainment. Fireworks are scheduled for Sunday, July 3 at dark.

Williams Bay Pancake Day — July 2, Williams Bay, more information coming soon.

Dave Matthews Band — July 2 & 3, with shows both nights starting at 7 p.m., Alpine Valley Music Theatre, 2699 County Road D, East Troy. Tickets start at $40.50. Go to livenation.com and search "Alpine Valley."

The Tony Ocean Show — with special guest Bill Serritella, July 7, 6-8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, visitlakegeneva.com. Part of Visit Lake Geneva's free Concerts in the Park series.

Rage Against The Machine — featuring guests Run The Jewels, July 9, 8 p.m., Alpine Valley Music Theatre. Tickets start at $69. Go to livenation.com and search "Alpine Valley."

Cars Time Forgot Car Show 2022 — July 10, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort Airport, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, carstimeforgot.com. Registration fee: $20. This is the 17th annual show, an event that usually draws over 10,000 spectators and 1,100 cars.

Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra — July 14, 6-8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, visitlakegeneva.com. Part of Visit Lake Geneva's free Concerts in the Park series.

Elkhorn Ribfest — July 13-17, Walworth County Fairgrounds, wisconsinribfest.com. BBQ rib cooking events with carnival rides, Ribfest Rib Run open bike show. Live music by Cherry Pie, Jimmy Nick, the Gravity of Youth, Hairbanger's Ball, Breaking Cadence, Petty Thieves, 7th Heaven, Kashmir, the Zac Matthews Band, D'Lite Duo, Arch Allies, Serendipity, Sweet T with the Thompson Duo, the Cheap Shots, the Spectaculars, the Prince Experience, Chris Kroeze Band, Cameron Webb and Hillbilly Rockstarz.

Would You Kindly? — July 21, 6-8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, visitlakegeneva.com. Part of Visit Lake Geneva's free Concerts in the Park series.

125th Anniversary of City of Delavan Dinner & Fundraiser — July 22, 6-9:30 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. The Delavan Historical Society and the Delavan-Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce are having the event in honor of the city's sesquicentennial anniversary. Cash bar, plated dinner, a program, live music and silent auctions are planned. Ticket information forthcoming. Visit event page on Facebook for updates.

Brick Street Day — July 23, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Downtown Delavan. The annual community event usually occurs in June, but it was moved to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Delavan. Event features live entertainment, children's activities, vendors, food and more. See event page on Facebook for updates.

Jimmy Buffett — July 23, 8 p.m., Alpine Valley Music Theatre. Tickets start at $36. Go to livenation.com and search "Alpine Valley."

Cry! Cry! Cry! — Johnny Cash tribute featuring Jonny Lyons, July 28, 6-8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, visitlakegeneva.com. Part of Visit Lake Geneva's free Concerts in the Park series.

Fontana Lobster Boil and Steak fry — July 30, Fontana the Big Foot Lions Clubs biggest fundraiser of the year

Williams Bay Fine Art & Craft Fest — July 30-31, Edgewater Park, Williams Bay, wbcaa.net. Fine art from around Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, including a juried art show and more.

August

Alex Meixner Band — Aug. 4, 6-8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, visitlakegeneva.com. Part of Visit Lake Geneva's free Concerts in the Park series.

DAS Fest USA — Aug. 5-7, Walworth County Fairgrounds, dasfestusa.com. Walworth County's premier German celebration, with various activities such as performances of the Original Live Glockenspiel, dachshund and corgi races, Little Leg races, stein hoisting competition, a carnival, Wines For Humanity wine tasting and more. Live music by Alex Meixner, Georgia Rae, Alpine Blast Trio, Alpensterne, Copper Box Band, Gerhard Albinus Band, the Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band and the Happy Players. Free admission. Visit website for hours and more details.

Wise Farm Production Roots Night — featuring performances from Wise Jennings and Good Morning Bedlam, Aug. 11, 6-8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, visitlakegeneva.com. Final show of Visit Lake Geneva's free Concerts in the Park series.

Williams Bay Corn and Brat Fest - Aug. 12-14, Williams Bay, more event info coming as the event gets closer.

Art In The Park — Aug. 13-14, Flat Iron Park, Lake Geneva, genevalakeartsfoundation.org. Over 80 artists will be in the juried fine art show for the 42nd annual event. Also a "Just for Kids" activity area and free shuttle services running every 20 minutes to and from the event, Home Depot, 550 N. Edwards Blvd.; and U.S. Bank, 303 Center St.

Venetian Festival — Aug. 17-21, various Lake Geneva locations. Fireworks, boat parade, carnival, water ski show, live music and arts and crafts fair and more activities are planned for the Lake Geneva Jaycees’ 60th annual event. Live music schedule unavailable by press time.

Maxwell Street Days — Aug. 26-28, Downtown Lake Geneva, streetsoflakegeneva.com. The annual outdoor sidewalk sales returns, with most stores setting up by 10 a.m. each day.

173rd Walworth County Fair — Aug. 31-Sept. 5, Walworth County Fairgrounds, walworthcountyfair.com. Believed to be the largest county fair in Wisconsin, the event has numerous activities to offer, including exhibits, a carnival, Barnyard Adventure area for children, live music, exhibits and more. New this year is the Perfectly Pickled Pucker Bowl, in which a child can win $5,000. Check website or the Walworth County Fair event page on Facebook for details.

September

Taco Fest — Sept. 9-11, Lake Geneva House of Music, lgtacofest.com. Live music, authentic Mexican entertainment, and of course, tacos. Enjoy a wide variety of tacos and other Mexican dishes and drinks while enjoying local artists, mariachi bands and more.

Fat Tire Ride of Lake Geneva — Sept. 10, starting at 9 a.m., various locations throughout the Geneva Lake and Lake Como area, fattireride.com. Registration fee: $40 advance, $45 day of event. Take an approximately 21-1/2 mile ride around Geneva Lake, starting at either Champs Sports Bar & Grill in Lake Geneva or The Ridge Resort in Town of Geneva. Also participating are various businesses in Lake Geneva, Town of Geneva, Williams Bay, Fontana and the Town of Linn. Champs will have a pig roast from 2-7 p.m.

Honky Tonk Fest — Sept. 16-18, Downtown Lake Geneva, streetsoflakegeneva.com. A new event. Streets of Lake Geneva states on its Facebook event page for this that it will transform the city streets "into a mini-Nashville." A variety of musicians will perform in restaurants, shops and bars throughout Downtown.

Scarecrow Fest — Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Downtown Delavan, VisitDelavan.com. The 22nd annual Scarecrow Fest includes free pumpkins, children's activities, live music, food, crafters and vendors, a petting zoo, DIY scarecrow kits, Walldog Mural Tours and more. Free admission and parking.

