Fight Alzheimer's at Lake Geneva's Walk to End Alzheimer's

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Walworth County residents to fight the disease by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, Sept. 18.

It is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association has mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®. Now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The event opens at 8:30 a.m. at Library Park, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Opening ceremony is at 9:40 a.m., immediately followed by the Walk at 10 a.m.

After a walk on the Geneva Lake Shore Path, participants will enjoy a complimentary pre-wrapped hot dog lunch grilled by the Lake Geneva Jaycees, and donated by Stinebrinks’ Piggly Wiggly, with music by Petty Thieves.

The emcee for the Walk will be Aaron Sims, play-by-play announcer for the Milwaukee Admirals.

The Walk is co-chaired by Joshua Spiegelhoff, president, Spiegelhoff & Associates Insurance Agency; and Monara Ledtke, owner, AuD Hearing.