Fight Alzheimer's at Lake Geneva's Walk to End Alzheimer's

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Walworth County residents to fight the disease by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, Sept. 18.
It is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association has mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®. Now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The event opens at 8:30 a.m. at Library Park, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Opening ceremony is at 9:40 a.m., immediately followed by the Walk at 10 a.m.
After a walk on the Geneva Lake Shore Path, participants will enjoy a complimentary pre-wrapped hot dog lunch grilled by the Lake Geneva Jaycees, and donated by Stinebrinks’ Piggly Wiggly, with music by Petty Thieves.
The emcee for the Walk will be Aaron Sims, play-by-play announcer for the Milwaukee Admirals.
The Walk is co-chaired by Joshua Spiegelhoff, president, Spiegelhoff & Associates Insurance Agency; and Monara Ledtke, owner, AuD Hearing.
“As someone whose life has been very personally touched by Alzheimer’s, having lost my grandmother, aunt, and most recently, my beloved father, nothing is more important to me than putting an end to this ugly disease,” Ledtke said. “The Alzheimer’s Association serves a vital role in our community, not only by funding research, but by providing care and support to the family and caregivers of those suffering from Alzheimer’s. We are pleased to be able to walk in person this year, coming together as a community to get one step closer to our goal, so that someone, somewhere, will survive this disease.”
On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s, their personal reasons to end the disease.
Matt Lepay and Paul Braun, two of the most recognized voices in Wisconsin sports, are teaming up as Honorary Co-Chairs of the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, supporting all Wisconsin Walks.
The acclaimed broadcasters each have had family members impacted by Alzheimer’s and are leading the “Sportscasters Against Alzheimer’s” team.
Lepay is the current voice of Wisconsin Badgers sports doing play-by-play for Badgers’ football and basketball and Braun is the former voice of Badger’s men’s hockey.
While plans are moving forward to host the Walworth County Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities.
The Walworth County Walk will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks where required, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidelines will be adhered to ensure Walk events are safe for attendees. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States.
Additionally, over 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Wisconsin, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease and 196,000 serving as caregivers. In Walworth County alone, more than 2,100 individuals age 65 and older are living with dementia.
How to Register
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit act.alz.org/Walworth.
Pre-registration is highly encouraged this year. On-site registration will be done using QR codes with limited manual registration supplies. For questions or assistance, please call 800-272-3900.
Sponsors
The Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter thanks the numerous volunteers and sponsors of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, including National Presenting Sponsors—Edward Jones and CVS Health, and statewide sponsors including UnitedHealthcare, Lowell Custom Homes, Grand Appliance and local sponsors Lake Geneva Jaycees, Lake Geneva Lions Club, Geneva Crossing Senior Community, Primex Family of Companies, AuD Hearing, CIBA Bank and Spiegelhoff Insurance.
Alzheimer’s Association®
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.