Film/TV comic performs Dec. 8

DELAVAN — Tom Clark, a comic who has appeared in television shows and films, is performing Dec. 8 at The End Zone Sports Bar & Grill, 4112 Blue Gill Road.

Clark has performed stand-up on the TBS show “Conan,” CBS’s”The Late Late Show,” Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend” and more.

He has also appeared in ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat,” TNT’s “The Closer” and his own stand-up special, “Outraged,” available on Amazon Prime.

Clark also appeared in the films “Big Miracle,” which starred Drew Barrymore, and “Freaks of Nature.”

Also performing stand-up Dec. 8 is Stephanie Clark, an advocate for rescue animals who has hosted and produced charity shows in Southern California through her company FunnyGirlEvents.com.

Guests can enjoy and steak dinner with the show or just see the show itself.

Dinner and the show is $20 and begins at 6 p.m.

The show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

For more information, call the End Zone at 262-728-2420.

