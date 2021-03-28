Final call for artists to be in Bay's Fine Art & Craft Fest

From the 2020 Williams Bay Fine Art & Craft Fest: Art vendor Austin Moore (left) displays a piece by Anthony Soskich to event guests. This year’s Fest is set to return to Edgewater Park July 24 and 25.
Connor Carynski
WILLIAMS BAY — The deadline is fast approaching for artists to take part in an annual village art event.
The 45th Williams Bay Fine Art & Craft Fest is set for July 24 and 25 in Edgewater Park.
The Fest is a juried show, featuring awards for Best of Show in Fine Art, Best of Show in Fine Craft and Audience Choice.
Sponsored by the Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance, the event allows artists the chance to show their work.
According to the alliance website,
wbcaa.net, there are $1,500 cash awards to the winning artists in the three categories.
The deadline for artists to apply for the Fest who have never participated in it before is April 1. For returning artists, the deadline is May 1.
Also at the Fest is food and entertainment. There is no admission charge, and parking is free.
Last year, 23 artists participated in the event, but in 2019, there were 46. Origins of the Fest date back to 1976.
For applications and more information, visit
wbcaa.net or email wbcculturalartsalliance@gmail.com.
Williams Bay Fine Art & Craft Fest

Williams Bay Fine Art Fest 2
Leather craftsman Robert Hoyt poses in his booth July 26 with a Best in Show award he received after being voted the best craftsman at the Williams Bay Fine Art & Craft Fest.

Williams Bay Fine Art Fest 3
Painter Bob Stewart, left, displays a painting July 26 during the Williams Bay Fine Art & Craft Fest at Edgewater Park in Williams Bay.

Williams Bay Fine Art Fest 4
Williams Bay resident Rose Adamo admires jewelry on display July 26 during the 2020 Williams Bay Fine Art & Craft Fest in Edgewater Park.

Williams Bay Fine Art Fest 5
Delavan resident Melinda Lee flips through paintings July 26 in Edgewater Park in Williams Bay during the Williams Bay Art Alliance annual Fine Art & Craft Fest.

Williams Bay Fine Art Fest 6
The Williams Bay Art Alliance hosted the 44th annual Williams Bay Fine Art & Craft Fest on July 25-26 in Edgewater Park, bringing out two dozen artists to display and sell their works.

Williams Bay Fine Art Fest 7
Amberleigh Cellek signs and plays the piano July 26 during the 44th annual Williams Bay Fine Art & Craft Fest in Edgewater Park in Williams Bay.

