Final call for artists to be in Bay's Fine Art & Craft Fest

WILLIAMS BAY — The deadline is fast approaching for artists to take part in an annual village art event.

The 45th Williams Bay Fine Art & Craft Fest is set for July 24 and 25 in Edgewater Park.

The Fest is a juried show, featuring awards for Best of Show in Fine Art, Best of Show in Fine Craft and Audience Choice.

Sponsored by the Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance, the event allows artists the chance to show their work.

According to the alliance website, wbcaa.net, there are $1,500 cash awards to the winning artists in the three categories.

The deadline for artists to apply for the Fest who have never participated in it before is April 1. For returning artists, the deadline is May 1.

Also at the Fest is food and entertainment. There is no admission charge, and parking is free.

Last year, 23 artists participated in the event, but in 2019, there were 46. Origins of the Fest date back to 1976.

For applications and more information, visit wbcaa.net or email wbcculturalartsalliance@gmail.com.