Find out how long winter will last & more at Woodstock's Groundhog Days

WOODSTOCK, ILLINOIS — Not far south of Lake Geneva, a beloved comedy was filmed starring Bill Murray in a town that has been celebrating the occasion for 30 years.

The celebration of the beloved 1993 comedy film “Groundhog Day” is Friday through Wednesday, Jan. 28 through Feb. 2.

Directed by Harold Ramis and starring Murray and Andie MacDowell, the movie was filmed in Woodstock, Illinois. In “Groundhog Day,” Murray’s character Phil finds himself reliving the same day over and over again.

Last year, almost everything was canceled due to COVID-19, said Rick Bellairs, chair of Woodstock Groundhog Days. This year, all but the chili cookoff has returned.

For Groundhog Days, Woodstock Willie will arrive in a “new” way this year. On Jan. 28 at 6 p.m., the weather-predicting rodent will be in front of the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St.

Other activities include a dinner dance, walking tours, a pub crawl, movie showings and other festivities.

For “Groundhog Day” movie fanatics, the walking tour features a list of locations seen in the movie. Many of these sites are recognized with an engraved metal plaque that refers to the appropriate scene from the movie.

“This year in our walking tour map and brochure that we have, it opens up to a big poster, it was sort of an added gift to our fans,” said Bellairs. “The artist, Eric Dowdle, is coming to Groundhog Day this year and he’s going to be having a puzzle competition and a meet-and-greet autograph signing.”

The family-oriented events lead up to the last day of the festivities on Feb. 2, where people await the Groundhog Day Prognostication.

The celebration begins at 7 a.m. in the Woodstock Square.

At the Prognostication, Woodstock Willie will answer the question, “Will there or won’t there be six more weeks of winter weather?”

Everyone will gather to see Woodstock Willie emerge from his tree trunk home. If Willie sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter, but if he does not see his shadow, there will be an early spring.

For more information, visit woodstockgroundhog.org or the Groundhog Days Facebook page.