 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Find the spotlight at open mic nights in Geneva Lake area

Find the spotlight at open mic nights in Geneva Lake area

{{featured_button_text}}
Microphone

There are open mic nights in Delavan, Genoa City, the town of Geneva and Twin Lakes.

 Submitted, Regional News

Every music legend has to start somewhere, and a stage on an open mic night is a good place to scout local talent.

Fortunately, several establishments host open mic nights throughout the Geneva Lake area, giving artists the chance to shine on a weekly basis.

Here are a few of them.

Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City — Wednesdays, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Restaurant provides drum kit and PA system. Visit Broken Spoke’s Facebook page for more details.

Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, town of Geneva — Thursdays, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Hosted by Zach Ott. Niche is a wine bar located in Geneva National, near the Highway 50 entrance. Visit Niche’s Facebook page for more information.

Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, town of Geneva — Every Thursday night, the music school and live venue hosts an open mic, open jam and open stage at Studio G, which has a keyboard, drums, mic, amps and a baby grand piano. No karaoke, but backing tracks are allowed. Doors open 6 pm. Music starts 7 p.m. Visit lghom.com for more details.

Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes — Fridays 4 to 7 p.m. Must play your own instrument or bring someone to accompany you. Visit Cup O’ Joe’s Facebook and cupojoecoffee.com for more information.

Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan — Every Friday night, 7 to 9 p.m. Visit delavanlakestore.com for more information.

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jon Stewart returns to TV with deep dive show

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics