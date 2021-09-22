Find the spotlight at open mic nights in Geneva Lake area

Every music legend has to start somewhere, and a stage on an open mic night is a good place to scout local talent.

Fortunately, several establishments host open mic nights throughout the Geneva Lake area, giving artists the chance to shine on a weekly basis.

Here are a few of them.

Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City — Wednesdays, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Restaurant provides drum kit and PA system. Visit Broken Spoke’s Facebook page for more details.

Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, town of Geneva — Thursdays, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Hosted by Zach Ott. Niche is a wine bar located in Geneva National, near the Highway 50 entrance. Visit Niche’s Facebook page for more information.

Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, town of Geneva — Every Thursday night, the music school and live venue hosts an open mic, open jam and open stage at Studio G, which has a keyboard, drums, mic, amps and a baby grand piano. No karaoke, but backing tracks are allowed. Doors open 6 pm. Music starts 7 p.m. Visit lghom.com for more details.