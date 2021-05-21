Fireworks, waterskiing & more this summer at Delavan Community Park

TOWN OF DELAVAN — The summer forecast for Delavan Community Park calls for fishing, fitness and family fun.
Delavan Friends of the Park announced some events happening at the park, which is located at the corner of Highway 50 and South Shore Drive.
The town’s Lakefest is Saturday, June 5, starting with a kids fishing tournament at 7 a.m.
At 9 a.m., children’s activities — including a bounce house — will begin. Southern Wakes United will put on a water ski show at 11 a.m.
Southern Wakes United formed in 2018 out of a merger between Lauderdale Aquaskiers and the Minneiska Ski Team, of Whitewater.
The club won second in their division at the Wisconsin State Regional Show Tournament.
“We are excited to be on Delavan Lake and entertain the community at Lakefest,” said Leslie Gostomski, of Southern Wakes United. “Some of our alumni attending the show will remember skiing in front of Lake Lawn Resort years ago.”
Story Time in the Park returns this summer, on Fridays, June 11, July 9 and Aug. 13.
A collaboration between Delavan’s Aram Public Library and Williams Bay’s Barrett Memorial Library, the program promises stories, snacks and silliness with Ms. Katherine and Ms. Emily — rain or shine.
Park admission is free to those attending the event. Children and parents attending are encouraged to bring their swimsuits to enjoy a day at the lake.
The town’s Independence Day Celebration is Saturday, June 26.
“We have contracted for an even better display this year and are hoping for greater attendance at the event,” said Bill Thummel, of Delevan Friends of the Park, which plans the town’s events.
In addition to the fireworks display, there will also be live entertainment, food trucks, beverage sales and a DJ. More information will be released soon.
Delavan Community Park is near the proposed Waters Edge Convention Center, a future wedding and event venue which began construction last year.
According to Friends of the Park, the ongoing construction of the center will not impede any of the community events announced this summer at the park.