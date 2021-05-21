Fireworks, waterskiing & more this summer at Delavan Community Park

TOWN OF DELAVAN — The summer forecast for Delavan Community Park calls for fishing, fitness and family fun.

Delavan Friends of the Park announced some events happening at the park, which is located at the corner of Highway 50 and South Shore Drive.

The town’s Lakefest is Saturday, June 5, starting with a kids fishing tournament at 7 a.m.

At 9 a.m., children’s activities — including a bounce house — will begin. Southern Wakes United will put on a water ski show at 11 a.m.

Southern Wakes United formed in 2018 out of a merger between Lauderdale Aquaskiers and the Minneiska Ski Team, of Whitewater.

The club won second in their division at the Wisconsin State Regional Show Tournament.

“We are excited to be on Delavan Lake and entertain the community at Lakefest,” said Leslie Gostomski, of Southern Wakes United. “Some of our alumni attending the show will remember skiing in front of Lake Lawn Resort years ago.”

Story Time in the Park returns this summer, on Fridays, June 11, July 9 and Aug. 13.