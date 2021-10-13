Foggy morning at White River County Park near Lyons

It may not feel like fall yet, but it certainly is starting to look like it.

When the fog rolled in one late September morning, Editor Stephanie Jones captured dewdrops clinging to the weeds and the color changing on leaves at White River County Park.

Located at 6503 Sheridan Springs Road, near Lyons, the park contains almost 200 acres of land, including 2 miles of frontage along the White River.

There are walking trails, a shelter and ample opportunities to fish, kayak, canoe, snowshoe and cross-country ski. Those with a permit can also hunt and trap seasonally at the park.

For more information on White River County Park, visit www.co.walworth.wi.us/828/White-River-Park.