Foggy morning at White River County Park near Lyons

Fog settling in at White River County Park, which is believed to be the largest park in Walworth County.
Stephanie Jones Photos
Located at 6503 Sheridan Springs Road, White River County Park is nearly 200 acres in size.
Stephanie Jones, Regional News
The leaves started to change colors at White River County Park. When will the Lake Geneva area peak? Third week of October, according to Travel Wisconsin’s 2021 Fall Color Map. Visit www.travelwisconsin.com/fall-color-report for updates.
Stephanie Jones, Regional News
A barn and silo still stands at what is now White River County Park. With opportunities to hike, fish, snowshoe, cross-country ski and canoe the White River, one can enjoy the park year-round.
